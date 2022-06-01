There are loads of discounts on offer this bank holiday weekend

With the Platinum Jubilee marking the Queen’s 70-year reign, supermarkets and big-name brands are offering special deals and discounts to celebrate the event.

We have rounded up some of the best deals across the bank holiday.

Pub and restaurant discounts

Burger King

The fast-food chain Burger King will be selling Chicken and Vegan Royale burgers for only £1.99.

The deal is only available from 28 May to 5 June 2022 and is only available to order via a voucher available on the app.

SimmonsBar

Customers of Simmons Bar can get two limited edition cocktails for £10 this bank holiday weekend. One called ‘Her Majes-Tea Cocktail’ has specifically been made to celebrate the Jubilee.

Franco Manca

Bank holiday customers at Franco Manca can get a free glass of prosecco when ordering at any of the chain’s stores.

Pizza Hut

Pizza hut is celebrating this occasion with a ‘Crown Crust Pizza’ available only for the bank holiday weekend.

The Crown Crust is regally shaped and is topped with Pizza Hut’s triple cheese blend.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has created a unique and appropriate way of celebrating this occasion - by selling limited-edition doughnuts.

The limited collection includes the Celebration Crown (£2.45) doughnut, filled with cherry Kreme and featuring a Union Jack plaque; the Platinum Sprinkles (£2.05) doughnut which is dipped in red icing and topped with white, blue and red jubilee sprinkles; and finally the Jubilee Joy (£2.45) doughnut, stuffed with strawberries and Kreme filling and featuring a Jubilee emblem plaque.

Supermarket and drinks deals

Morrisons

Morrisons has an abundance of deals inside their stores, with a four-for-two deal on different packs of sausauges and food to make your barbeque a treat.

In terms of alcohol, a bottle of rosé is going for £5.75, a crate of 18 bottles of Corona for £15.99, and Kylie Minogue prosecco for £9.

Tesco

On their website and store, Tesco has a range of deals moving down to Clubcard prices.

For alcohol, one litre of Pimm’s (£12), Tanqueray London Dry Gin (£20), prosecco (£7.50) and a bottle of Moet & Chandon brut imperial non-vintage champagne (£34) have been reduced for the bank holiday weekend.

The supermarket chain is also giving away £700 to shoppers for the Jubilee Bank Holiday. They will give the money away to 70 crowned winners.

Asda

Asda has 27 different Jubilee-themed bundles, including items such as a mix-and-match deal for £7, which includes popular items such as a bbq rack of ribs, and fajita-style meatballs, Indian-style chicken wings, and even a slow cook hog roast.

The supermarket also has a rollback on 10% bottles of strawberry daiquiri and Margherita pre-mixed cocktails, which simply require a shake before use, for just £7 a bottle.

Sainsbury’s

In its food-to-order section, Sainsbury’s has several platters, perfect for barbeques and street parties.

There is a £20 chicken bbq platter serving 10, featuring a selection of chicken products perfect including sweet chilli chicken and cajun chicken.

The supermarket has also teamed up with Yo! Sushi to create a number of different sushi platters, including a £10 crispy maki platter and an £18 salmon and prawn deluxe platter.

Marks & Spencer

The supermarket has several afternoon tea sandwich platters, with a 30-piece classic sandwich selection tray costing just £20.

M&S is also selling drink party packs, with the Platinum Jubilee cocktail party picnic bag costing £40, and including a cool bag filled with five cocktails in a can (at 8% alcohol), a bottle of prosecco, a light strawberry and elderflower pressé, and a Platinum Jubilee ale.

Aldi

From 27 May, Aldi shoppers can enjoy the ‘Costellore Prosecco Spumante’ prosecco for less than £5.

As well as prosecco Champagne, wines and spirits are available, with savings of up to 60%.

One bargain includes the Nicolas De Montbart champagne from 31 May for £9.99, originally priced at £12.99.

In terms of bbq food, buns are less than a pound, and you can get a six-pack of caramelised onion sausages for just £1.99. At £3.39, you can also get a four-pack of Aberdeen beef quarter pounders.

Lidl

Lidl is holding a prize draw from 30 May to 5 June. Scanning the Lidl Plus app, you could win over 1250 prizes, including a grand prize of £10,000.

From 2 June, Lidl is holding a ‘big on a bubbly jubbly Jubilee’ where when products are gone, they’re gone.