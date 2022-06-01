You may see a change to when your rubbish is collected over the bank holiday weekend

The Platinum Jubilee weekend is almost here, and people across the country are preparing to celebrate over a special four day weekend .

To honour the Queen’s 70 year reign as British monarch, the UK will get an extra bank holiday on Friday 3 June.

This will sit alongside the annual Spring bank holiday , which has this year been moved from the first Monday in May to Thursday 2 June.

But, as with every bank holiday, this means there could be changes and disruptions to services such as bin collections .

So, how have bin collections been affected by the bank holiday?

Here’s what you need to know.

When will my bin be collected over the bank holiday weekend?

Some households may find that their bin is collected earlier than usual because of the bank holiday, while others will find it is collected late, while some will see no change to their expected schedule at all.

The date and timing of bin collections throughout the year depends on the area of the UK you live in, and which local authority area you are in too. It is just the same for the bank holiday.

The day of your bin collection over the bank holiday weekend will be decided by your local council.

There is no one-fits-all system in the UK for bin collections at any time of year, including over bank holidays.

The good news, however, is that everyone can quickly and simply check when their next bin collection is by entering their postcode on the government website .

Several councils have updated their social media pages with their bin collection times for the four day Platinum Jubilee weekend, so it’s also worth checking Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

You can also find more information on your local council website or by calling them directly.

Your bin collection timetable is also likely to be affected beyond the bank holiday break as refuse collectors will all be given extra time off to celebrate the historic milestone with their family, so this will have a knock-on-effect in the coming days and weeks.

So, it’s a good idea to make sure you know what’s happening in your local area and have all the updated information.

What other shops and services are affected by the bank holiday?

During bank holidays in the UK, stores are often shut or operating during reduced hours and with reduced staff.

This means the services they would usually provide are either unavailable or limited.

If you receive a benefit payment you can also expect that to be affected by the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

Why are we celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee celebrates the Queen’s 70 year reign on the throne.

Her Majesty officially celebrated her 70th anniversary as monarch on 6 February 2022.

However, that date also marked 70 years since the death of her father, King George VI, and was therefore not an occasion she wished to celebrate.