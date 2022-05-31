The Platinum Jubilee sees the Queen mark the longest ever reign of a British monarch

On 6 February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated 70 years since she ascended the throne at the age of 25.

Her Majesty was coronated shortly after her father King George Ⅵ passed away in 1952 - news the Queen received while on a tour in Kenya.

In the seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II has carried out over 21,000 engagements and has been served by 14 different Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom, with the first being Winston Churchill.

How many years is a Platinum Jubilee?

Queen Elizabeth reached an unprecedented milestone in 2022, by being the first British monarch to see 70 years on the throne.

Only a handful of other world leaders have celebrated a Platinum jubilee, the last being the King of Thailand Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2016.

The jubilee naming conventions are similar to those of significant wedding anniversaries, silver for 25 years, gold for 50, diamond for 60 and platinum for 70. The Queen and Prince Philip celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary in 2017.

The Queen has also seen her Silver, Gold, and Diamond jubilees as monarch - each with large scale events to pay tribute, while the smaller anniversaries such as sapphire and ruby which commemorates 65 and 40 years respectively, had more modest celebrations.

When and where was the Queen crowned?

Held at Westminster Abbey in London on 2 June 1953, then-Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne, although Her Majesty succeeded to the throne a few months prior while away in Kenya.

Coronations have been held at the Abbey for 900 years, but was the first in history to be broadcast live to a television audience of 27 million in the UK and on the radio to a further 11 million.

The service which lasted three hours was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury to an assembly of 8,251 guests in the Abbey.

The newly-crowned Royals returned to Buckingham Palace in a Gold state coach before standing on the balcony of the palace to wave to the thousands gathered down the Mall.

What are some of the key moments from Her Majesty’s 70 year reign?

Throughout the 70 years of service, the Queen has succeeded through decades of social and political changes.

Shortly after Her Majesty was crowned, the Queen visited West Germany for a 10-day trip to symbolise the reconciliation between the two countries after the 20-year anniversary of World War 2.

In 1966, Queen Elizabeth attended the Aberfan mine disaster in Wales which killed 144 people, mostly schoolchildren. At first, the monarch did not visit the village, however after her trip, she declared not going immediately after the disaster to be “her biggest regret.”

Declared ‘annus horribilis’, translated from Latin to mean horrible year, the Queen navigated the divorces of three out of her four children and a fire broke out in Windsor Castle, which destroyed 100 rooms - the monarch labelled the year in her 40th anniversary speech.