Channel 5 three-part documentary will explore the mystery of the vanished Malaysia Airlines plane MH370

Eight years ago, a passenger flight carrying 239 people on board vanished shortly after setting off on what should have been a ten hour flight from Malaysia to China.

Other than unconfirmed sightings of low flying aircraft that night, the plane was not seen again after it took off, and all of the passengers and crew are presumed dead.

The disaster was followed by a search operation that would cost governments and private comapnies in excess of £100 million and provide no tangible results.

The Chinese government was crticised by the people of China as a majority of people lost on the flight were Chinese and the government’s response was considered to be inadequate.

New Channel 5 documentary Enigma of the Lost Flight revisits the events surrounding MH370’s disappearance and the years-long search for the wreckage.

What was Flight MH370?

MH370 was a flight scheduled to fly from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Beijing, China on 8 March 2014.

The flight lost contact with air traffic control less than an hour into its journey and was tracked by military radar for another hour where it deviated from its flight route before finally leaving radar range.

The flight was not heard from again, and the plane’s 12 crew and 227 passengers are all presumed dead.

In the eight years since the mysterious disappearance, no cause for the disaster has been determined and only partial wreckage has been found.

A search operation for the missing aircraft began following the disappearance and became the most expensive search in aviation history.

What did the search for Flight MH370 find?

An official search began in the days following Flight MH370 was launched and initially focused on the South China Sea which the flight was over at the time that it disappeared from air traffic control radar.

However, later analysis of potential flight paths suggested that an area of roughly 23,000 square miles in the Indian Ocean was a more likely crash site.

The seven-month search of this site cost roughly £34 million but was unsuccessful in finding any debris.

In July 2015, a flaperon (a flap on an aircraft’s wing) from Flight MH370 was found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

In December 2016 a report narrowed the estimated impact location to an unsearched area of almost £10,000 square miles in the Indian Ocean.

Malaysia Airlines was nationalised following multiple tragedies in 2014

The official search was suspended in January 2017 having had no success in finding the aircraft.

In October 2017, 20 pieces of debris believed to be from the Flight MH370 washed up on beaches along the Western Indian Ocean.

A private search was begun by Ocean Infinity in 2018 on the understanding that the Malaysian government would pay the company only if it found the wreckage.

Ocean Infinity spent five months searching over 40,000 square miles of ocean floor and was still unable to find the missing aircraft.

In the years since the plane disappeared other pieces of debris believed to be from MH370 have washed up on the coasts of Mozambique, South Africa and Mauritius.

The complete wreckage of the aircraft has yet to be found and the location of the crash site remains unknown.

When is Enigma of the Lost Flight on TV?

The three part documentary series will air nightly on Channel 5 at 9pm from 30 May to 1 June.