A guide to everything that’s new on Netflix UK this March, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Netflix in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Netflix, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s March releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here's your guide to everything that's new on Netflix UK this March, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch. As ever, you can sign up for Netflix right here if you haven't already.

Drama

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in You, watching through a window (Credit: Netflix)

Sex/Life S2 | Thursday 2 March

A woman’s daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can’t stop fantasising about crashes back into her life. Sarah Shahi and Margaret Odette star.

You S4 Part 2 | Thursday 9 March

No one can outrun their past - not even Joe Goldberg. You S4 Part 2 picks up from Part 1’s cliffhanger ending, and deals with the fallout of the Eat the Rich killer - and the return of a familiar face.

Shadow and Bone | Thursday 16 March

Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin – but General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels.

The Night Agent | Thursday 23 March

A low-level FBI Agent works in the basement of the White House, monitoring a phone that never rings – until the night that it does. He’s propelled into an expansive and dangerous conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk.

Comedy

Rob Lowe as Ellis Dragon and John Owen Lowe as Jackson Dragon in Unstable (Credit: Netflix)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage | Sunday 5 March

Chris Rock will take the stage in Baltimore, Maryland for the first-ever Netflix live streamed global event. Will he joke about the Oscars slap in this comedy special? Maybe. The live stream takes place at 10pm ET/7pm PT on Saturday 4 March, which is 3am GMT on Sunday 5 March.

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle | Tuesday 14 March

Bert Kreischer spills in a new set on bodily emissions, being bullied by his kids and the explosive end to his family’s escape room outing in this hour-long stand-up comedy special.

Unstable | Thursday 30 March

Ellis Dragon is a universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place. He’s also in emotional free-fall. His son Jackson Dragon is… none of those things. Can Jackson save Ellis and his company and salvage their estranged relationship while also doing what may actually be impossible: escaping the shadow of his larger-than-life father? Rob Lowe and real-life son John Owen star in this eight episode live action comedy.

Agent Elvis | March, n.d.

Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves -- all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll. Matthew McConaughey stars.

Documentary

A young man wearing glasses signs his name to a list of tributes to the missing MH370 passengers in a scene from Netflix documentary MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Credit: Netflix)

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil | Thursday 2 March

From 1987 to 2003, Michel Fourniret cemented his legacy as France’s most infamous murderer. But his wife was an enigma: was she a pawn or a participant? Five episode true crime docuseries.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared | Wednesday 8 March

Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip: A redeye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 passengers and crew on board. But shortly after takeoff on a calm 2014 night, MH370 vanished from radar screens for good. This three part documentary features interviews with family members, scientists, journalists, and the ordinary people around the world who, after nine years, refuse to give up hope of an explanation.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story | Wednesday 15 March

Pornhub fundamentally changed how pornography is made and distributed. This enabled erotic content creators to reach a massive audience while the company made billions of dollars - but it also became embroiled in allegations including non-consensual material and trafficking on the site. This 90-minute documentary film looks at the work of anti-trafficking organisations to try and seek justice for exploited people.

Waco: American Apocalypse | Wednesday 22 March

Three-part documentary series offering the definitive account of what happened in Texas 30 years ago in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege. What began with the biggest gunfight on American soil since the Civil War ended with a fiery inferno captured live on national television, captivating television viewers around the world.

Family

We Lost Our Human | Tuesday 21 March

An interactive comedy adventure about two pets who wake up one day to discover that every human on Earth has disappeared! Desperate to find their owner, Pud the Cat and Ham the Dog venture out into the world for the first time ever, and wind up on a wild trip through the universe.

Reality & Light Entertainment

Ellie Taylor and Danny Dyer in a promotional image for Cheat (Credit: Netflix)

Cheat | Wednesday 1 March

Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor host a high-stakes quiz show where contestants can literally cheat their way to a fortune. Four players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test as they bluff and blag across three rounds to avoid elimination and build a potential jackpot of over £50,000. Think Netflix’s answer to big Saturday night game shows like The Wall and The Wheel.

Next in Fashion S2 | Friday 2 March

A group of up-and-coming, incredibly talented designers will compete for the chance to walk away with a prize of $200,000 and the chance to share their designs with the world. Queer Eye’s Tan France hosts alongside model Gigi Hadid, with guest judges including Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Bella Hadid and Donatella Versace.

Outlast | Friday 10 March

A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win one million dollars. There is only one rule in this cut-throat game: they must be a part of a team to win.

Dance 100 | Friday 17 March

An epic street dance competition showcasing eight accomplished dancers who are ready to prove they’re the next superstar choreographer. Showcasing one hundred of the world’s best dancers, known as the Dance 100, the contestants must choreograph, teach and perform next-level group performances that will wow the judges – but, in a twist, the judges are the performers that they’ll be instructed.

The Law of the Jungle | Late March, n.d.

In the middle of the jungle, twelve people must work as a team, or sabotage each other for a cut of a jackpot. A fierce competition, both mentally and physically, where every player has their price — what’s yours?

Internationals

Goran Bogdan as Josip Cega and Naomi Krauss as Zeynep Altin in Faraway (Credit: Netflix)

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery | Thursday 2 March

A murder mystery comedy thriller from Italian comedy double act Ficarra & Picone, featuring an endless sequence of twists and turns and novelties including a double homicide behind which a mysterious man is hiding, the introduction of foreign criminals on the scene, and a complex investigation into the unsolved Gambino murder case.

Love at First Kiss | Friday 3 March

Javier kissed a girl for the first time at 16 and discovered that he had the gift of clairvoyance. With just one kiss, he is able to see the future of that relationship before living it, and as an adult he’s never had a lasting relationship. Everything changes, though, the night that he kisses Lucía and finds himself happily married with children. The problem? Lucía is his best friend’s girlfriend. Spanish film.

Faraway | Wednesday 8 March

Zeynep Altin is at the end of her rope: she’s overworked and underappreciated, and to top it all off, the funeral home has just put her beloved deceased mother in a man’s suit instead of her favourite dress. It’s the final straw for Zeynep, who escapes Munich for the Croatian island cottage her mother secretly bought years ago, hoping to get some peace and quiet and find herself again. If only the former owner of the cottage, a rugged islander called Josip, wasn’t still living on the very same plot of land...

Ariyoshi Assists | Tuesday 14 March

Hiroiki Ariyoshi, one of the most famous and popular hosts in Japanese TV today, assists ten new first time guest hosts in an unpredictable improv show.

Still Time | Thursday 16 March

Dante has a beautiful relationship with his girlfriend Alice, but he has a bad one with Time: absorbed by the many commitments of his daily life, he always arrives late and has the impression that his life is flowing too quickly. When he shows up late to his 40th birthday party, he resolves to make a change – but when he wakes up the next day to his four-months-pregnant wife wishing him a happy 41st birthday, he realises he’s living in a waking nightmare.

Sky High: The Series | Friday 17 March

To remain independent of her father, who’s a stolen-goods trafficker, a newly widowed single mom joins her late husband’s gang of smash-and-grab thieves.

Invisible City | Wednesday 22 March

After returning to life in sacred waters near Belém do Pará, Eric does everything to find his daughter Luna – and in doing so, might discover her true nature. Marco Pigossi and Manu Dieguez star.

Netflix Original Films

Idris Elba as Luther in the upcoming Luther movie, walking up a snowy mountain, his iconic coat blowing in the wind behind him (Credit: Netflix)

A gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. The follow up to the hit BBC One crime drama, picking up where the fifth series ended.

The Magician’s Elephant | Friday 17 March

When young Peter, who is searching for his long-lost sister, crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square, there is only one question on his mind: is his sister still alive? The answer – that he must follow a mysterious elephant – sets Peter off on a remarkable journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that magically change the face of his town forever. Based on Newbery Award-winning author Kate DiCamillo’s classic novel.

Noise | Friday 17 March

Matt, an influencer and young parent to newborn Julius, discovers a dark secret from his father’s past. He starts an in-depth investigation, which consequently opens a Pandora’s box of secrets and unravels more family dramas than anticipated. Matt’s wife, Liv, is deeply concerned and will do everything in her power not to lose him, but is it too late…?

Murder Mystery 2 | Friday 31 March