As ever, a new month on Netflix means a lot of things disappearing from the streaming service, from shows you’ve been meaning to get around to for ages to films you would’ve loved to watch if only you’d heard of them.
We’ve organised the streaming service’s March departures into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series, just to make it easier for you to prioritise your last-minute viewing choices.
Here’s your guide to everything that’s leaving Netflix UK this March.
Drama
Timeless | Tuesday 21 March
A historian, a soldier and a programmer embark on a time-hopping adventure in pursuit of shadowy criminals who aim to disrupt the temporal continuum.
Comedy
Jeff Dunham’s Comedy Specials | Wednesday 15 March
Four comedy specials from ventriloquist Jeff Dunham - Arguing with Myself (2006), A Very Special Christmas Special (2008), Controlled Chaos (2011), and Minding the Monsters (2012) - all leave at once.
Arrested Development | Thursday 16 March
The story of a wealthy family who lost everything and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together. The first three series will move to Disney+ UK, but the Netflix original series have no new home yet.
Documentary
Mosley: It’s Complicated (2020) | Friday 10 March
The life and career of controversial sport and political figure, Max Mosley – an F1 driver and son of Oswald Mosley.
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend | Tuesday 21 March
With heart and determination, Antoine Griezmann overcame his small stature to become one of the world’s top soccer players and a World Cup champion.
Family
LEGO Jurassic World: | Thursday 16 March
Three Lego Jurassic World short films – The Indominus Escape (2016), Secret Exhibit (2018), and Legend of Isla Nublar (2019) – will leave at once.
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes | Thursday 16 March
Five LEGO Marvel Super Heroes short films – Maximum Overload (2013), Avengers Reassembled! (2015), Guardians of the Galaxy (2017), Black Panther (2018), and Vexed by Venom (2019) – will leave Netflix at once.
Masameer – The Movie (2020) | Monday 20 March
A young girl passionate about AI sets out to make an impact as three friends become crime-fighting superheroes.
Internationals
Borderliner | Tuesday 7 March
To protect his family, a police detective covers up a murder case. But when his partner suspects foul play, he is trapped in a dangerous game on duty. Norwegian crime drama.
Bad Guys: Vile City | Thursday 9 March
Ordered to take down a villainous business leader who controls the city, a prosecutor gathers a team of men who may not be so clean themselves. South Korean drama.
Son of Adam (2018) | Friday 10 March
To escape conviction on criminal charges, a businessman agrees to aid a risky police mission. Egyptian film.
Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019) | Sunday 12 March
Separated from his daughter, a father with an intellectual disability must prove his innocence when he is jailed for the death of a commander’s child. Turkish film.
The Art of Loving (2017) | Wednesday 15 March
During Communist rule, a Polish gynaecologist and sexologist defies taboo and fights to publish her groundbreaking book on love and sex. Polish film based on a true story.
A Korean Odyssey | Thursday 16 March
A self-serving mythical creature’s bid for invincibility backfires when he finds himself at the mercy of a woman who can see otherworldly beings. Netflix original South Korean drama.
Live | Thursday 16 March
The police officers at South Korea’s busiest patrol division toil day and night as keepers of law and peace - but the reality is far from orderly.
The Giant (2017) | Thursday 16 March
In 1843, crippled Martin returns from war to his Basque hometown and finds his brother has grown into a giant, which they turn into a circus act. Spanish film.
The Blue Elephant 2 (2019) | Monday 20 March
When a former criminal psychiatrist discovers that a patient holds a secret that threatens his family, he must resort to extreme measures to save them. Egyptian film.
Films
Bullet Head (2017) | Tuesday 7 March
After a daring heist, three fugitives lock themselves in a warehouse hoping to evade the police, but find a worse threat as they fight to stay alive. John Malkovich, Adrian Brody, and Antonio Banderas star.
Whiplash (2014) | Wednesday 8 March
A promising young drummer enrols at a cut-throat music conservatory. Oscar winning drama starring Miles Teller and JK Simmons.
Kajillionaire (2020) | Thursday 9 March
A clan of idiosyncratic grifters encounter a woman who soon connects with the emotionally bereft daughter and stirs up fraught family dynamics.
She Dies Tomorrow (2020) | Friday 10 March
After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life falls apart. Psychological thriller from Amy Seimetz.
Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017) | Friday 10 March
Surfing legend Cody Maverick joins up with The Hang 5 team and journeys to a mysterious spot with the world’s biggest, most dangerous waves. Animated comedy with Jeff Bridges.
Surge (2021) | Friday 10 March
Feeling trapped in a dreary existence, an airport security worker breaks free from his reality and embarks on a wild, reckless journey through London. Ben Whishaw stars.
17 Again (2009) | Friday 10 March
Nearing a midlife crisis, Mike wishes he could have a do-over in life — and that’s exactly what he gets when he wakes up to find he’s 17 again. Matthew Perry and Zac Efron star.
All My Life (2020) | Friday 10 March
An engaged couple looks forward to a long and happy life together, but the sudden diagnosis of a terminal illness throws their future in limbo.
Justine (2019) | Monday 13 March
A widowed, single mom takes a job caring for a young girl with spina bifida, and the two discover they have more in common than they realised.
Thoroughbreds (2017) | Monday 13 March
Rich teens Lily and Amanda rekindle a friendship and discover a common passion: They both hate Lily’s despicable stepfather. A killer plan is born. Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Anton Yelchin star.
Addicted (2014) | Wednesday 15 March
With a caring husband, two kids and a great career, Zoe has it all – until she develops an insatiable hunger for sex with other men.
Defiance (2008) | Wednesday 15 March
In a true story of courage and resistance, a family builds and defends a hidden safe haven for Jews fleeing Nazi persecution, saving hundreds of lives. Daniel Craig, Liev Schreiber, and Jamie Bell star.
One for the Money (2012) | Wednesday 15 March
A divorced, unemployed woman becomes a bounty hunter to make ends meet. Katherine Heigl stars.
The Switch (2010) | Wednesday 15 March
Still single and worried about her biological clock, 30-something Kassie decides to pursue motherhood with the help of a sperm donor. Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, and Patrick Wilson star.
Untouchable (2011) | Wednesday 15 March
In need of a caregiver, a wealthy aristocrat with quadriplegia hires the last person anyone expects: an ex-con with no experience. Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart star.
Django Unchained (2012) | Monday 20 March
Accompanied by a German bounty hunter, a freed slave named Django travels across America to free his wife from a sadistic plantation owner. Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, and Leonardo DiCaprio star while Quentin Tarantino directs.
The Farewell (2019) | Monday 20 March
A Chinese American woman learns that her grandmother is dying but is forced to keep it a secret during an impromptu wedding organised in China. Awkwafina stars in this tragicomic drama based on a true story from writer-director Lulu Wang.
Three Thieves (2019) | Friday 24 March
Frustrated at work, three young men use a case of mistaken identity to pull off a seemingly simple crime – but their scheme comically unravels.