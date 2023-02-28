A guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this March, organised into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series

As ever, a new month means new television to watch – and on Disney+ in particular that means a deluge of originals, exclusives, and old favourites to wade through.

It can be difficult to make sense of what’s coming to Disney+, so we’ve organised the streaming service’s March releases into a list of dramas, comedies, documentaries, films, and international series.

Here’s your guide to everything that’s new on Disney+ UK this March, with a few highlighted top picks to help you decide what to watch. As ever, you can sign up for Disney+ right here.

Drama

The Mandalorian and his little buddy Baby Yoda (Credit: Lucasfilm)

Disney’s flagship Star Wars drama continues. Picking up after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin has been reunited with Baby Yoda and is now seeking redemption for breaking the code of Mandalore.

Kindred | Wednesday 29 March

Dana finds herself being shunted in time between her Los Angeles home in 2023 and an early 19th century Maryland plantation. An adaptation of Octavia Butler’s novel of the same name (the series covers half the book and has already been cancelled by its US broadcaster, though, just as a warning).

Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph in Abbott Elementary (Credit: ABC/Prashant Gupta)

Abbott Elementary Series 2 | Wednesday 1 March

Parks and Recreation-style workplace sitcom following the passionate teachers in an underfunded Philadelphia public school. Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, and Sheryl Lee Ralph star. The first ten episodes of Series 2 will arrive at once, with further episodes arriving on Disney+ UK later in the year.

UnPrisoned | Friday 10 March

Eight-episode comedy following a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Kerry Washington (Scandal) and Delroy Lindo (The Good Fight) star.

Up Here | Friday 24 March

A musical romcom set in 1990s New York, following one ordinary couple who fall in love – and gradually realise the greatest obstacle to finding happiness might be themselves. Mae Whitman (Arrested Development) and Carlos Valdes (The Flash) star.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. | Friday 31 March

Doogie must find a balance between her life as a normal teenager and her full time career as a doctor. Loose remake of the Neil Patrick Harris series Doogie Howser (the idea, if you were wondering, is that Lahela Kamealoha, a ‘real’ 14 year old Doctor, is nicknamed Doogie by her colleagues in reference to the TV show).

Documentary

Spencer Matthews in Finding Michael, with Mount Everest looming behind him (Credit: Disney+)

Finding Michael | Friday 3 March

In 1999, Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to reach the summit of Mount Everest. He never made it back, though, and his body was never found. Now, his brother Spencer sets out to find his body and bring him home.

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman | Friday 17 March

A concert movie/travelogue sees U2 band members Bono and the Edge take David Letterman on a tour through Dublin on his first trip to Ireland in between performances. The documentary coincides with the release of Songs Of Surrender, a new album of 40 “reimagined and re-recorded” songs from across the U2 catalogue.

Family

Lunella kisses a big red T-Rex on the snout in Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Credit: Disney+)

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur | Wednesday 1 March

After 13-year-old super-genius Lunella accidentally brings a massive T-Rex – aka Devil Dinosaur – into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger. Marvel children’s series starring and produced by Laurence Fishburne, who was a fan of the comics growing up.

Internationals

The Cry of the Butterflies | Wednesday 8 March

Latin America drama telling the true story of the events leading up the brutal murder of activist Minerva Mirabal and her two sisters on the orders of dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo, setting in motion the end of the regime.

Original Films

Carrie Coon as Jean Cole and Keira Knightley as Loretta McLaughlin in Boston Strangler, sifting through old letters (Credit: Claire Folger/20th Century Studios)

Boston Strangler | Friday 17 March

Reporter Loretta McLaughlin becomes the first person to connect a series of murders and break the story of the Boston Strangler. She and Jean Cole challenge the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer. True crime movie starring Kiera Knightley (Bend it Like Beckham) and Carrie Coon (The Leftovers).

Old Favourites

Will Arnett as Gob Bluth and Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth in Arrested Development (Credit: Fox/Disney+)

Black Narcissus | Wednesday 1 March

An Anglican nun sent to establish a branch of her order with her fellow sisters in the Himalayas struggles to temper her attractions to a World War I veteran they meet. Gemma Arterton, Aisling Francoisi, Jim Broadbent, and Diana Rigg star in this BBC One adaptation of the 1939 book and 1947 film of the same name.

Empire of Light | Wednesday 1 March

The duty manager of a seaside cinema, who is struggling with her mental health, forms a relationship with a new employee on the south coast of England in the 1980s. Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, and Michael Ward star in Sam Mendes’ most recent film.

Arrested Development S1-3 | Wednesday 15 March