A sonic boom or ‘explosion’ has been heard across central England on 4 March

Police have moved to calm residents after dozens of people reported hearing an “explosion” in and around Leicester.

The sound, which many have also described as being like a sonic boom, caused confusion and concern in the midlands around noon on Saturday (4 March). Residents have been advised that there is no need to be concerned about it.

Leicestershire Police were flooded with calls following the curious incident earlier today. A video shared on social media captured from a security camera recorded the moment the boom could be heard.

However despite some concerns that it might have been an explosion, it is nothing to be worried about the force has said. People have reported hearing the sound throughout central England.

What have police said?

In a post on social media, Leicestershire Police’s official account wrote: “We have received numerous calls in relation to a large explosion sound heard from various parts of the city and county. We like to reassure you that there is no concern however thank you for your immediate response to us. All reactions:181181.”

Where was the sound heard?

Social media users across the midlands and central England have reported hearing the sonic boom or ‘explosion’ earlier on Saturday. Leicester is just one of the places were residents heard the sound.

One person wrote: “I think I just heard a #sonicboom in #Witney. Did anyone else hear it?” Others said they heard it in Warwickshire, Banbury, Oxford and more.

What could be the cause of the sonic boom?

The account Aviation Highlights on Twitter suggested the dramatic sound might have been caused by Typhoon fighters. They explained: “RAF Typhoons scrambled to intercept this Dash 8 aircraft which experienced radio failure and was heading to London. The fighters were reportedly supersonic on their way south from RAF Coningsby.”

A sonic boom or ‘explosion’ has been heard in Leicester. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

What is a sonic boom?

A sonic boom is caused by an object travelling faster than the speed of sound. Aircraft are one of the more common reasons for a sonic boom. When planes fly, they create sound waves whilst travelling through the air.

When travelling at a speed slower than the speed of sound, the sound waves are out in front of the plane. If the aircraft travels faster than the speed of sound, therefore breaking the sound barrier, it will create a sonic boom as it flies past.

For the duration of the plane flying faster than the speed of sound, sonic boom will be dropped in its flight path.

What is the ‘Speed of Sound’?

The speed of sound often varies given the conditions of atmosphere and other surrounding factors, but in dry air at 20°C the speed of sound is roughly 768 mph.

What was the strongest sonic boom recorded?