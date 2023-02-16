Met Office delivers verdict on when a ‘Beast from the East’ could bring arctic conditions to the UK

Met Office has warned that there is “increasing probability”of “much colder” weather next month.

Forecasters have said a sudden stratospheric warming event is “likely” as the prospect of subzero conditions grows. Reports have suggested that the mercury could plunge as low as -7C could be seen in parts of the country.

Milder than average temperatures are expected in the short term before turning cooler towards the end of February. The Mirror reports maps from WXCharts show temperatures could drop to -7C and 15 centimetres of snow could fall.

But when could a ‘beast from the east’ arrive and what is the cause of it? Here is all you need to know:

In its long-range forecast for 2 March to 16 March, the forecaster said: “At the start of March, high pressure will likely dominate across the UK, with any more unsettled weather likely to be across the far north or northwest. Generally drier more settled conditions are expected, with occasional spells of unsettled weather possible at times, especially in the south.

“Cold nights are likely in places throughout the period. Temperatures will likely be around or slightly above average for the whole period, with perhaps colder conditions relative to average more likely later in the period. There remains a small but increasing probability of much colder weather developing as we move further into March.”

Beast from the East brought heavy snow to the UK in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

What is a Sudden Stratospheric Warming?

The atmospheric event was the cause behind the Beast from the East in early 2018. During the winter storms, temperatures plunged as low as -14C in places and caused £1.2 billion in damages.

Snow storms brought disruptions, stranded traffic and wintry conditions to the UK in February and March of that year. But what is a Sudden Stratospheric Warming event?

On its website, the Met Office explains: “Every year in winter, strong westerly winds circle around the pole high up in the stratosphere. This is called the stratospheric polar vortex and it circulates around cold air high over the Arctic.

“In some years, the winds in the polar vortex temporarily weaken, or even reverse to flow from east to west. The cold air then descends very rapidly in the polar vortex and this causes the temperature in the stratosphere to rise very rapidly, as much as 50­°C over only a few days; hence the term sudden stratospheric warming.

“As the cold air from high up in the stratosphere disperses, it can affect the shape of the jet stream as the cold air sinks from the stratosphere into the troposphere. It is this change in the jet stream that causes our weather to change.

“The stratospheric sudden warming can sometimes cause the jet stream to ‘snake’ more, and this tends to create a large area of blocking high pressure. Typically this will form over the North Atlantic and Scandinavia.