Met Office warns that snow is expected in Scotland, Northern Ireland and England next week

A cold weather alert has been issued as snow is expected next week.

The yellow warning is in place across England from Monday (6 March) until Wednesday (8 March). It has been trigged as the Met Office forecast a 60% chance of severe cold weather, icy conditions or heavy snow.

The forecasters last month said that a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) was “likely” bringing a risk of wintry conditions to the country. It is the same event that caused the Beast from the East in 2018, which brought heavy snow to large swaths of the UK.

The Met Office explains: “This means that northern Europe, including the UK is likely to get a long spell of dry, cold weather, whereas southern Europe will tend to be more mild, wet and windy. On the boundary of these areas, cold easterly winds develop and in some cases the drop in temperatures leads to snow, which is what happened in early 2018.”

Forecasts are predicting snow, sleet and wintry weather earlier next week and it has triggered a cold weather alert. Here is all you need to know:

What is a cold weather alert?

A level two yellow warning has been issued for every part of England, from the north east down to Cornwall, early next week. Explaining what it means, the Met Office said: “The Cold Weather Alert operates in England from the 1 November to 31 March every year, in association with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The alerts give you advanced warning of adverse weather conditions that could have a significant effect on your health and well-being, enabling you to take extra precautions to keep safe and well.

A cold weather alert has been issued for next week. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“However, should thresholds for an alert be reached outside of this period, an extraordinary cold weather alert will be issued and stakeholders are advised to take the usual public health actions. Alerts are issued on our website and we also send the alerts directly to social and healthcare services in England, and Age UK, to ensure that staff are fully prepared for any cold weather periods, and those who are more vulnerable to cold weather conditions are aware and prepared.”

The Met Office adds that a cold weather alert is issued when the mean temperature falls below two degrees Celsius for 48 hours or longer and / or there is heavy snow, widespread ice and other wintry conditions.

There are four levels of alerts:

Level one - winter prepardness and action

Level two - alert and readiness

Level three - severe weather action

Level four - national emergency

What does the current cold weather alert say?

The level two warning is in place from 12.01am on Monday (6 March) until 11.59pm on Wednesday (8 March). It was issued by the forecaster on Thursday (2 March) evening.

It covers the whole of England, the Met Office warns: “High pressure is expected to become displaced towards Greenland with a cold north to north-easterly airflow becoming established across the whole of the UK during next week. There is the potential for some wintry hazards from frequent snow showers or prolonged spells of snow in places, with low pressure near the North Sea, with impacts more likely across windward coasts in the north and east. Atlantic frontal systems may push into the south and southwest at times, more likely from mid-week, which may bring the threat of disruptive snow - low confidence at this stage.

“Prolonged periods of cold weather can be dangerous, especially for older people, those with underlying health conditions, and young children. If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support. Stock up foods and medicines so you don’t have to go out too much when it’s cold or icy. When indoors, stay warm, heat homes to at least 18°C, and keep up-to-date with the weather forecast. If you want more information about how cold weather can affect your health please visit the NHS website. If you are concerned about your health or somebody you care for, advice can be obtained from NHS Winter Health, NHS or your local pharmacist.”

Is snow expected next week?

The Met Office has advised that an arctic maritime airmass will bring snow showers to Scotland, Northern Ireland and along the East coast of England from 6 March. The snow showers will predominantly impact northern and eastern areas; however it will be cold across the UK, with widespread freezing conditions overnight.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Although we’ve moved into meteorological Spring there will be a distinctly wintry feel to our weather next week. Very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow showers even to sea level in the north on Monday and these snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.