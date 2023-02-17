After mild temperatures throughout much of this winter, the Met Office is predicting a sharp cold snap later this month

While snowfall in winter can be a minor inconvenience at its best, it can cause major issues at its absolute worst. Storm Arwen and Storm Barra in late 2021 both led to snowy conditions, while thundersnow was recorded in some areas of the country in the early part of 2022.

But the Beasts from the East seen in 2018 and - to a slightly lesser extent - in 2021 showed us the true meaning of the word ‘cold’. They led to some of the worst wintry spells the UK had experienced in around a decade.

Any further bad weather in what remains of this winter will be met with anxiety given the cost of living crisis. A cold snap is likely to lead more people to switch the heating on, which would increase household energy bills at a time when they are at historic highs. Household costs are set for a major cliff edge in April as the government is planning to make the energy price guarantee less generous, while water bills, council tax and broadband deals are all set to get much more expensive.

So, could we expect a Beast from the East this winter - and what was the last one like? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a Beast from the East?

According to the Met Office, a ‘Beast from the East’ is a weather event that sees cold air and, occasionally, intense snowy weather carried into the UK by easterly winds. This kind of event tends to take place between November and April.

When high pressure lodges itself above Scandinavia, it exposes the UK to what is known as a polar continental air mass. This weather system sucks cold air from Eurasia (especially Russia’s Siberian region) and blasts it at the UK.

The Beast from the East in 2018 saw extreme wintry weather hit the UK (image: Getty Images)

If this weather hits the UK via Germany or the Netherlands, it tends to bring about clear skies and icy, frosty conditions. But if it comes across the North Sea from the direction of Denmark or Norway (i.e. further north), it will pick up moisture and bring about heavy rain, sleet or snow - particularly in Eastern areas of Great Britain.

In both scenarios, temperatures are likely to plummet to well-below freezing, remaining below zero even in daylight hours.

When could a Beast from the East 2023 come?

According to the Met Office, there is “increasing probability”of “much colder” weather hitting the UK in early March.

While temperatures have hit double-digits in many parts of the country over the past week - conditions that are likely to continue for much of the next week - temperatures are expected to get much colder as we get closer to next month. Early predictions have suggested the mercury could hit -7C and 15cm of snowfall.

In its long range prediction for 2 to 16 March, the Met Office said it expected colder conditions towards the middle of the month. It added: “There remains a small but increasing probability of much colder weather developing as we move further into March.”

Part of the reason for this is a climate event known as a Sudden Stratospheric Warming. On its website, the Met Office has provided an explanation of what this means in practice, saying: “Every year in winter, strong westerly winds circle around the pole high up in the stratosphere. This is called the stratospheric polar vortex and it circulates around cold air high over the Arctic.

“In some years, the winds in the polar vortex temporarily weaken, or even reverse to flow from east to west. The cold air then descends very rapidly in the polar vortex and this causes the temperature in the stratosphere to rise very rapidly, as much as 50­°C over only a few days; hence the term sudden stratospheric warming.

“As the cold air from high up in the stratosphere disperses, it can affect the shape of the jet stream as the cold air sinks from the stratosphere into the troposphere. It is this change in the jet stream that causes our weather to change. The stratospheric sudden warming can sometimes cause the jet stream to ‘snake’ more, and this tends to create a large area of blocking high pressure. Typically this will form over the North Atlantic and Scandinavia.

The 2018 Beast from the East saw major snowfall across the UK (image: Getty Images)

“This means that northern Europe, including the UK is likely to get a long spell of dry, cold weather, whereas southern Europe will tend to be more mild, wet and windy. On the boundary of these areas, cold easterly winds develop and in some cases the drop in temperatures leads to snow, which is what happened in early 2018.”

At present, the forecaster has not indicated where temperatures will be at their lowest. It also hasn’t said where it expects snowfall will hit.

How bad was Beast from the East 2018?

Given the cost of living crisis and fears over energy supplies this winter, very few people will be hoping for a repeat of the Beast from the East in 2018. Between 22 February and 4 March, much of the UK turned white and temperatures struggled to rise above zero. In some areas, temperatures struggled to get above -12℃.

Overall, 10 people died as a direct result of the weather. The Met Office was forced to issue two red weather warnings (in central Scotland and then the South West of England and South Wales), thousands of homes lost power, travel chaos ensued and schools were closed for several days.