14 worst snowstorms in UK history - from Big Freeze of 1963 to Beast from the East
From the Big Freeze of 1963 to the Beast from the East - do you remember these UK snowstorms?
Snow is set to cause chaos in parts of the country over the coming days.
Sub-zero temperatures and wintry conditions are due to arrive as the result of a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event. The Met Office has issued a pair of yellow weather warnings on Monday (6 March) and Tuesday (7 March) for northern England and parts of Scotland.
An amber cold weather alert has been put in place for the north east, north west and Yorkshire and the Humber from Monday to Thursday (9 March). But how could the coming snowy spell compare to previous wintry spells?
We have pulled together the 14 worst snowstorms since the 1890s. Two other famously cold winters came in 1683/84 and 1709 prior to the invention of photography.
Do you remember any of these big freezes, beasts from the easts, cold snaps and harsh winters? The storms are listed in chronological order.