Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice next week

Snowfall is set to cause disruption as a cold spell sweeps through parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued a pair of weather warnings for snow and ice for the start of next week. The yellow alerts cover northern England and swaths of Scotland on Monday (6 March) and Tuesday (7 March).

Temperatures are set to plummet across the whole country at the start of next week with lows of -3C in places. Forecasters have warned of travel disruption in the affected areas due to the snow, with roads and railways expected to be icy.

It comes following the issuing of cold weather alerts for the whole of England next week. The UK Health Security Agency has put yellow and amber warnings in place from 6 March to 9 March.

Here is where the Met Office is predicting snow in England and Scotland next week.

When are the weather warnings in place?

The Met Office has issued two separate yellow alerts for Monday and Tuesday. The first warning comes into place at 12.01am on 6 March and lasts until 11.59pm that same day.

A second yellow weather warning is in place from 12.01am on 7 March until 11.59pm. The latter alert has been expanded to cover a wider area than the initial warning.

What do the weather warnings say?

For Monday, the Met Office warns: “A band of rain, sleet and snow is expected to move south during Monday followed by frequent snow and hail showers. Whilst the highest accumulations of 5-10 cm are most likely over northern Scotland, there is a small chance of more organised and persistent spells of snow developing elsewhere in this area, and could bring 2 to 5 cm even at lower levels.

“Into Monday night, showers are expected to continue, and ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces where snow has melted by day.” It is expected the snowfall will cause travel disruption.

In the second alert for 7 March, the forecaster adds: “Cold, blustery northerly winds will continue to drive frequent showers of snow and hail into these areas on Tuesday. The highest accumulations are likely again over the high ground of northern Scotland, where another 5-10 cm are possible by the end of the day. Accumulations at lower levels are most likely overnight where 2-5 cm could accumulate locally. Icy stretches are also a likelihood, especially during hours of darkness.”

Snow warnings are in place for next week. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Where could it snow next week?

Chris Almond, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Very cold air will spread across the UK from late on Sunday through early next week. This brings with it snow even to low levels in the north and east through Monday and Tuesday, and in excess of 10cm could accumulate, most likely on high ground in the north, but also settling for a time at lower levels.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice, there’s a risk of some travel disruption and wintry hazards are likely to persist through much of next week, even further south for a time, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast for the latest information.”

The weather warnings for snow and ice cover the following areas:

6 March

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Dundee

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

North East England

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Redcar and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Tees

Sunderland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

Yorkshire & Humber

North Yorkshire

7 March

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Dundee

Fife

Perth and Kinross

East Midlands

Lincolnshire

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

North East England

Darlington

Durham

Gateshead

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Redcar and Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Tees

Sunderland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

Yorkshire & Humber

