The UK is set to experience a heavy spell of snow which will rival the Beast from the East

Weather experts are predicting a snow bomb in February. (Getty Images)

This prolonged cold snap is likely to escalate and weather experts are expecting the UK to experience freezing temperatures and a snow bomb in February.

The severity of the conditions could potentially rival the conditions the UK experienced during the Beast from the East in 2018 and the Big Freeze in 2010, according to weather experts.

Cold conditions and icy weather have dominated this winter but what is a snow bomb and what have weather experts said during their February forecast?

What is a snow bomb?

The word snow bomb is derived from the idea of a weather bomb which can cause violent winds and adverse weather conditions.

The Met Office defines a weather bomb as “an unofficial term for a low pressure system whose central pressure falls 24 millibars and in 24 hours in a process known as explosive cyclogenesis.”

Despite this, a snow bomb is not a recognised meteorological term and it is not used by weather experts.

Is snow coming to the UK?

The Met Office forecast doesn’t currently predict any slow for the UK over the next seven days, but there is a 90% probability of severe weather and icy conditions in early February.

However, advanced weather maps from WX Charts are predicting that there will be seven consecutive days of snowfall in the first week of February.

On Wednesday 1 February a blizzard is set to make landfall on the western coast of Scotland, with 3 or 4 inches expected to settle on higher ground.

This snow is predicted to move southwards towards England and Wales later in the week - hitting areas in the North East, North West, The Midlands, East Anglia and London.

