Vladimir Putin said the weapon will provide "food for thought" for those who try to threaten his country

Russia announced the first test launch of its new nuclear-capable ‘Satan II’ Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday 20 April, with the Russian President claiming it is impossible to defend against.

Speaking on Russian television, Vladimir Putin said the weapon will “make those who, in the heat of frantic, aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice”.

On Sunday 1 May, Dmitry Kiselyov, a man often known as “Putin’s mouthpiece”, called for attacks on Britain with a Poseidon underwater drone that he said would trigger a 1,600ft radioactive tidal wave.

The threats are believed to be the result of the UK’s staunch support for Ukraine.

The launch of the Sarmat missile is one example of Russian aggression through its nuclear programme, as the country continues its invasion of Ukraine.

But what is the missile, what happened during the test launch and what did Vladimir Putin say?

What is Russia’s nuclear-capable ‘Satan II’ missile?

The ICBM, called the Sarmat and nicknamed Satan II by some NATO leaders, has been in development for some years with Putin announcing it back in 2018.

The new heavy missile replaces the Soviet-era Voyevoda system and is expected to deploy with 10 or more warheads on each missile, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

Putin noted the missile has been made with entirely Russian components - which has been seen as a dig at the current western sanctions.

Dmitry Kiselyov claimed that the missile is “capable of destroying an area the size of Texas or England.”

He said: “[Their] island is so small that one Sarmat missile is enough to drown it once and for all.

“A single launch, Boris, and there is no England anymore.”

His remarks are yet another threat from Russia to the UK in recent days.

What happened during the test launch?

The Sarmat missile was launched from a facility in Plesetsk, northern Russia, towards a firing range in the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east.

Putin was shown on TV being told by the military that the Sarmat missile had been test-launched for the first time and hit targets nearly 6,000 km (3,700 miles) away.

Russian officials notified the US ahead of the test firing, according to the Pentagon, which called the launch “routine” and not a threat to the US.

The Russian defence ministry was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying: "The launch’s objectives were fully attained.

“The planned performance specifications were confirmed throughout all phases of the flight."

It added that a regiment of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces stationed in the Krasnoyarsk territory is being prepared to be armed with the new missile.

What has Putin said?

Putin claimed the missile is virtually impossible to defend against with current technology.

During a video briefing with defence officials he said: “The new complex has the highest tactical and technical characteristics and is capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defence.

“It has no analogues in the world and won’t have for a long time to come.”

The test launch of the missile follows Putin’s stark warnings when he started the invasion in February.

He warned at the time that any intervention would prompt “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history”, which many took as a nuclear threat.

He has since put Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert and used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine.

This has made Russia the first nation to use such weapons in a theatre of war.

Hypersonic weapons travel at up to five times the speed of sound, and are more difficult to track and intercept than normal weapons.

What has the reaction been to the Sarmat launch?

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that Russia had properly notified it ahead of the test launch of the Sarmat, adding it saw the test as routine and not a threat to the United States.

Jack Watling, of the RUSI think-tank in London, told Reuters that the test launch was about posturing before the annual Victory Day parade on 9 May, where Russia shows off its latest weaponry.