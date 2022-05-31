Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch to celebrate all silver, golden and diamond jubilees ahead of the 70 year celebration this week

The UK is looking forward to celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a four day bank holiday weekend, commencing 2 June.

Queen Elizabeth has been on the throne for 70 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in history.

Her Majesty’s coronation was on the 6 February 1952, the same day of her father King George Ⅵ passing away, when she was 25-years-old.

Although the anniversary falls in February, throughout Queen Elizabeth’s seven decades of ruling, Jubilee celebrations have taken place in the first or second week of June, so as not to celebrate on the same day as her father’s passing.

When was the Silver Jubilee celebrated?

The Silver Jubilee celebrates 25 years since the Queen ascended the throne - the first of three major milestones for the monarch.

Queen’s 70th anniversary (Pic:Getty)

Reaching 25 years in February of 1977, the Silver anniversary was the first jubilee event to be marked with church services around Britain and the Commonwealth paying tribute and giving thanks to Her Majesty.

Similar to this year, a special bank holiday was created on the 7 June in line with the Queen’s second birthday and the Trooping of the Colours on 11 June the central celebrations were known as the ‘Jubilee Days’.

Following the church services, the Queen and Prince Philip embarked on a two-month tour of the Commonwealth, a UK tour, and a river tour ahead of a newly-established Jubilee Line for the London Underground.

How many years is the Golden Jubilee?

While the Silver Jubilee came at a time when Britain was in economic upheaval, the Golden anniversary saw personal upheaval for the Queen after her sister Princess Margaret passed away just three days after in February 2002, as well as the Queen mother a month later.

The Golden anniversary commemorates 50 years, with the term coined to reflect the preciousness of having spent so many years in power.

Another tour was held to pay tribute to the celebration with the Royal couple travelling over 40,000 miles to Canada, Australia and the Caribbean ahead of the annual thanksgiving ceremony in Saint Paul Cathedral, attended by the Queen and world leaders.

This year, the Queen arrived in a Gold State Coach which was made in 1760 for King George Ⅲ to Saint Pauls, in addition to holding a special “Party at the Palace” with performances by Elton John and Ozzy Osbourne.

What happened for the Diamond Jubilee?

2012 not only marked the Diamond Jubilee for the Queen but also saw the Olympics being held in London and the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

One of the main events that took place for the 60 year anniversary was a river pageant with boats parading down the River Thames as the Royal Family watched on.

Another concert was held outside Buckingham Palace after Prince Charles delivered a dedication opening, “Your Majesty, Mummy.”

The Diamond Jubilee saw the beginning of Prince Philip’s journey to retirement as he was taken to hospital following the river pageant.

Her Majesty attending the opening of the Elizabeth Line (Pic:Getty)

How are the UK celebrating the Platinum Jubilee?

Reaching 70 years of service at the age of 96, the UK can look forward to many celebrations this coming weekend paying tribute to the Queen.

The Platinum Jubilee has been marked with a national baking competition to find the Platinum Pudding, in which bakers were called to create a recipe in honour of Her Majesty - the winner Jemma Melvin beat over 5000 entries with her lemon Swiss roll and amaretti trifle.

The Government also announced a four day bank holiday weekend which will see a Queen’s birthday parade, over 1500 beacons lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and British Overseas Territories; and returning events such as a concert and the Service of Thanksgiving.