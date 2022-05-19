Transport for London has urged the RMT Union to cancel the proposed disruption

London Underground workers are planning on going on strike over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee , which could cause travel chaos over the bank holiday weekend .

So, which tube stations could be affected by the strike, why has it been planned, when exactly would it take place and what has Transport for London (TfL) said about the strike?

Here’s what you need to know.

Which lines will be affected by the strike?

Staff in the RMT Union have threatened to walk out of Euston and Green Park stations on Friday 3 June.

It is thought that those two stations have been specifically chosen for strike action as they are key for the influx of tourists who are expected to visit Buckingham Palace.

They feature on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly lines, although National Rail services at Euston will not be affected.

Why are workers striking?

Staff have said that they are planning to strike due to allegedly suffering years of bullying from a manager.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch claims workers at the two stations have “suffered years of sustained bullying and intimidation by a manager who has created a toxic working environment.”

He said: “The union has tried in vain to reason with management, but they now will not let local representatives be part of a review into dismissals at the stations, instigated by the manager in question.

“Our strike on June 3 will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee.

“However, if Tube bosses do the right thing, and deal appropriately with the manager in question, we can find a just resolution to this dispute.”

It is believed that an investigation has been launched into the bullying accusations.

What did Transport for London say in response?

TfL has asked the RMT to call off the strike immediately, as there are just two weeks left to resolve the dispute.

A TfL spokesperson said: “We hold our people to high standards and ensure everyone is treated fairly.

“We’re aware of this dispute and are carrying out an urgent review in a bid to resolve it.

“We have had a number of meetings with the RMT and are urging them not to take strike action and to continue working with us to find a resolution.”

Meanwhile, Downing Street has urged against the protest.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t think we want to see any disruption to London’s transport system at such a moment when people are trying to come together to honour this Jubilee year.”

What is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

This year is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which marks Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 year reign on the throne.

Her Majesty is the first British monarch to meet such a milestone.

To mark the historic occasion, people are looking forward to a four-day bank holiday weekend.

This year, the late May bank holiday , which usually takes place on the last weekend in May, has been moved to sit alongside the additional bank holiday for the Platinum Jubilee.