Rules for the low-emissions zone and how to use Transport for London’s system to check if your car is compliant as Sadiq Khan confirms massive expansion in 2023

London mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the city’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) will be expanded next year to cover the entire city.

Khan said the move to expand the zone was “one of the toughest decisions I’ve taken” but “public health comes before political expediency”. He said the the change would improved air quality for five million people but critics said the “heavy handed” policy would be a “hammer blow” to hundreds of thousands of struggling families and businesses.

Advertisement

The move comes following a public consultation in which The Telegraph claimed up to 60% of respondents were opposed to the idea. Earlier this year, Khan raised the idea of introducing a pay-per-mile charging scheme across the whole of the capital but City Hall admitted that the technology to enforce such a system was “still years away”. Expanding the ULEZ iss seen as a far quicker way of addressing the city’s pollution problem.

The zone was expanded to 18 times its original size in October 2021 and following the announcement will be expanded again from August 2023, afffecting 3.5 million extra people. In the meantime, charges still apply to any vehicles entering the 140-square-mile area which don’t meet strict emissions limits, with fines for failing to pay the charge.

Advertisement

What is the ULEZ?

The ULEZ is an area of London where vehicles that don’t meet certain emission standards are liable for a daily charge. The zone was created to improve air quality in the city by reducing the number of older, more polluting vehicles on the roads. The aim of expanding the zone is to cut nitrogen dioxide by around 30%.

Advertisement

Transport for London says the zone is designed to discourage drivers from using these vehicles and encourage them to use alternative forms of transport or switch to newer, cleaner vehicles.

Where does the ULEZ cover?

The ULEZ initially covered the same central area as London’s Congestion Charge zone but in October 2021 was expanded to cover all parts of the city within the North and South Circular roads.

(Graphic: Transport for London)

Advertisement

It takes in all parts of the city from Haringey in the north and Southwark in the south to Newham in the east and Ealing in the west. It does not include the North and South Circulars themselves (A406 and A205, respectively).

Where will the new ULEZ cover?

Advertisement

From August 2023 the ULEZ will be expanded beyond the North and South Circular roads to cover the whole Greater London area, encompasing most of the area within the M25, meaning around five million people in total will live within the ULEZ.

Transport for London (TfL) estimates that on an average day about 160,000 cars and 42,000 vans that use London’s roads would be liable for the Ulez fee. Transport officials believe that by the end of next year the expansion of the scheme will have encouraged tens of thousands of drivers to switch to ULEZ-compliant vehicles or other forms of transport.

When does the ULEZ operate?

Advertisement

ULEZ charges apply 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Christmas Day is the only day the scheme is not in operation. The charge period runs from midnight to midnight, meaning that if you are in the zone before and after midnight on the same journey you will be charged for two days’ entry.

How much is the ULEZ charge?

Advertisement

The ULEZ charge for cars and motorbikes that don’t meet the minimum emissions standard is £12.50 per day. For lorries, coaches and other large vehicles, the charge is £100 per day.

How do I pay the ULEZ charge?

There are several ways to pay TfL for entering the ULEZ.

Advertisement

What is the fine for failing to pay?

Advertisement

Failing to pay the charge for a car or motorbike currently results in a fine of £160, reduced to £80 if paid within 14 days. For larger vehicles the fine is £1,000, reduced to £500. However, the fine for cars and motorbikes is set to increase to £180 in 2023.

What cars are exempt from ULEZ charges and how to check if your car is compliant

ULEZ compliance is worked out based on a vehicle’s emissions and TfL says that 80% of vehicles in the city are compliant, including all electric vehicles.

Petrol cars must meet Euro 4 emissions standards while diesel cars must be Euro 6 compliant. In general this means petrol cars registered after 2005 and diesel cars registered after September 2015 are exempt. Motorbikes must meet Euro 3 standards, which generally means anything registered after July 2003.

Advertisement

However, there are exceptions so the best way to find out if your vehicle is exempt is to use the TfL checker, which can be found on the Transport for London website. Classic cars older than 40 years old are exempt as long as they are registered as “historic” with the DVLA.

Advertisement

Drivers can also apply for an exemption to charges if their vehicle is registered with a disabled or disabled passenger tax class. These exemptions will run until 24 October 2027. Blue Badge holders do not automatically qualify for exemption.