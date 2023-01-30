£110m fund to remove most polluting older vehicles before low-emission zone expands to cover all of Greater London

Transport for London has launched a new ULEZ scrappage scheme aimed at getting the most polluting old vehicles off the capital’s streets.

The £110 million project aims to remove vehicles which don’t meet the tight limits set by the ultra low emissions zone before it is extended to cover the whole of London later this year.

The scheme offers grant funding of up to £2,000 for car owners, £5,000 for van drivers and up to £9,500 for minibus owners to scrap their vehicle in favour of a ULEZ-complaint one or retrofit their old vehicles to be ULEZ compliant. It also offers discounted public transport or access to car clubs, bike, e-bike and e-scooter subscription programmes.

From August this year, the ULEZ will be extended to cover the whole Greater London area, meaning anyone driving a non-compliant car within that area will have to pay a £12.50 daily charge. TfL estimates that on an average day about 160,000 cars and 42,000 vans will be liable for the Ulez fee.

TfL says the new scheme will help individuals on the lowest income and the smallest businesses switch to cleaner transport as well as reducing air pollution in the city. A previous scrappage scheme operated when the ULEZ was extended to cover the area within the North and South Circular roads saw 15,000 non-compliant vehicles scrapped but was heavily oversubscribed.

Who can apply for the ULEZ scrappage scheme?

The ULEZ scrappage scheme is split into two categories. The first applies to private owners of cars, motorcycles and wheelchair accessible vehicles. The second applies to “micro” businesses, sole traders and charities with non-compliant vans or minibuses.

The ULEZ car and motorcycle scrappage scheme is for those living within London’s 32 boroughs or the City of London who are on one or more of the following low income or disability benefits:

Universal Credit

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Tax Credit

Constant Attendance Allowance

Disability Living Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Housing Benefit

Income Support

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

Jobseeker’s Allowance

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment

Severe Disablement Allowance

War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement

Working Tax Credit

The ULEZ will expand to cover virtually the whole Greater London area from August 2023 (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

To qualify you must own a car, motorcycle or wheelchair accessible vehicle that does not meet the ULEZ emissions standard, which is Euro 3 for motorbikes, Euro 4 for petrol cars and Euro 6 for diesel cars. In general this means bikes registered before July 2003, petrol cars registered before 2006 and diesel cars registered before September 2015.

You can check your car’s or bike’s eligibility via the TfL online checking tool.

Eligible applicants can claim up to £2,000 for scrapping a car, £1,000 for scrapping a motorcycle or £5,000 for scrapping or retrofitting a wheelchair accessible vehicle. Alternatively, they can take a smaller grant and claim adult-rate annual bus and tram passes for up to two people, worth more than £3,000.

You can apply for the car and motorbike scrappage scheme via TfL’s website here.

The van and minibus scrappage scheme is open to small businesses, individual traders and charities based in London’s 32 boroughs or the City of London.

To qualify you must be a micro business - with no more than 10 employees and turnover of up to £632,000 - a sole trader who owns who owns and operates a business within London or a charity registered with the Charities Commission.

Eligible vehicles must be a light van - up to and including 3.5 tonnes gross vehicle weight (GVW) - or minibus (up to and including 5 tonnes GVW) which don’t meet the ULEZ emissions standards.

You can then claim up to £5,000 for scrapping or retrofitting a van or for scrapping or retrofitting a minibus. Alternatively, you can claim up to £7,500 to replace a van with an electric one and up to £9,500 to replace a non-compliant minibus with an electric alternative.

You can apply for the van and minibus scrappage scheme here.

Launching the scheme, London Mayor Sadiq Kahn said: “We need to get the most highly polluting vehicles off our roads, which are damaging the health of all Londoners, including drivers. The rising cost of living has been a key consideration for me, which is why we are launching this new and improved scrappage scheme – the biggest ever - to help low-income and disabled Londoners, businesses, sole traders and charities switch to cleaner vehicles, or support them to make the most of other transport options.”

At the same time, TfL is extending the grace period for disabled motorists or their nominated drivers. The two new grace periods provide exemptions until 24 October 2027 for recipients of certain disability benefits (or their nominated driver) and for all wheelchair accessible vehicles and some vehicles with other adaptations. The new disabled benefits grace period means that anyone who receives benefits that automatically make them eligible for a blue badge will also qualify for the new grace period.