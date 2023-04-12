TfL is planning on extending the ULEZ to include all of greater London on August 29 this year.

Sadiq Khan’s planned Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) extension has taken a hit after a judicial review launched by five opposing councils was given the green light to proceed to trial.

The mayor’s intended expansion of the scheme will bring the whole of Greater London into the zone, with the extension penned in for August 29 this year. Beyond that date, most drivers of non-compliant vehicles will be liable to pay the £12.50 daily charge.

Khan has previously described the ULEZ extension as “necessary”, as “around 4,000 Londoners are dying prematurely every year due to toxic air, children are growing up with stunted lungs and thousands of people in our city are developing life-changing illnesses attributable to pollution, such as cancer, lung disease, dementia and asthma”.

NationalWorld’s sister site LondonWorld reports that the request for a review, submitted in the High Court by the London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Hillingdon and Harrow, plus Surrey County Council, looked to challenge the mayor and Transport for London (TfL) on five grounds.

They were:

Failure to comply with relevant statutory requirements,

Unlawful failure to consider expected compliance rates in outer London,

The proposed scrappage scheme was not consulted upon,

Failure to carry out any cost benefit analysis,

And inadequate consultation and/or apparent predetermination arising from the conduct of the consultation.

According to the City Hall Conservatives, the High Court ruled that grounds one and three have sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

Nick Rogers AM, City Hall Conservatives transport spokesperson, said: “The High Court has now ruled there is sufficient evidence that Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ decision may have been unlawful. The mayor clearly does not have the legal grounds to proceed with his ULEZ tax plans, which take money from charities, small businesses and low income Londoners who cannot afford a new car.

“Sadiq Khan should do the right thing, immediately stop work on his ULEZ expansion, and explain his actions to the court.”

The group added that it understands a trial is expected in July.