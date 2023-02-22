Ahead of London’s low-emissions zone expansion we pick some of the less obvious options to escape the daily charge

London’s ULEZ is set to expand massively in August, bringing hundreds of thousands more people within its boundaries.

The change means that virtually every driver living or commuting in the Greater London area will need to have a car that complies with the zone’s tight emissions rules or pay a £12.50 daily charge.

The ULEZ is designed to banish more polluting older cars from the city. This is done based on an engine’s emissions ratings under standard testing. That’s why a 21-year-old 1.0-litre Toyota Yaris is outlawed but a new 6.5-litre V12 Lamborghini Aventador is fine.

As a rule, any petrol car with a Euro 4 or newer engine and any diesel with a Euro 6 compliant engine is exempt from the ULEZ charge. That covers most petrols builts since 2006 and most diesel from late 2015, meaning there are plenty of sensible options available as well as some surprisingly silly ones.

You can also avoid the charge by opting for a classic car. Under the scheme’s rules anything over 40 years old gets “historic” exemption, regardless of its size, economy or emissions.

With those options in mind, here are a few of our favourite ULEZ exempt cars, from sensible and affordable modern models to the utterly outlandish.

1 . Ford Focus The Ford Focus is one of those cars that meets the needs of so many people. It's affordable, spacious, good to drive and, from the second generation, mostly ULEZ compliant. Avoid early diesels and you can pick up an exempt Focus for less than the £2,000 being offered under the ULEZ scrappage scheme.

2 . Toyota Prius The Prius has long been a poster car for "greener" motoring thanks to its low-emissions hybrid drivetrain. First generation cars are neither clean enough or old enough to be ULEZ exempt but from 2004's Mk2 onwards, it hits the Euro 4 requirement. It might not set your pulse racing but it's another dependable family option that doesn't cost a fortune.

3 . Mazda MX-5 If you still want to have some fun behind the wheel without breaking the bank or the ULEZ rules, Mazda's evergreen roadster is a solid choice. We're not talking dirt cheap here, you'll need to look at models from 2008 onwards, but the tiny two-seater will put a smile on your face while keeping Sadiq Khan happy.

4 . Bentley Continental GT You've had the sensible and affordable, now for the silly and obnoxious. Despite having 12 cylinders, 552bhp and putting out 410g/km of CO2, this massive grand tourer from 2003 is absolutely fine for trundling around London city centre, according to the rules. If you want to make a point about the indiscriminate nature of the ULEZ conditions, this 6.0-litre, 16mpg beast should do the trick.