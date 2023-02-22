Best used cars exempt from ULEZ: 10 compliant or exempt models - from affordable family cars to V12 classics
Ahead of London’s low-emissions zone expansion we pick some of the less obvious options to escape the daily charge
London’s ULEZ is set to expand massively in August, bringing hundreds of thousands more people within its boundaries.
The change means that virtually every driver living or commuting in the Greater London area will need to have a car that complies with the zone’s tight emissions rules or pay a £12.50 daily charge.
The ULEZ is designed to banish more polluting older cars from the city. This is done based on an engine’s emissions ratings under standard testing. That’s why a 21-year-old 1.0-litre Toyota Yaris is outlawed but a new 6.5-litre V12 Lamborghini Aventador is fine.
As a rule, any petrol car with a Euro 4 or newer engine and any diesel with a Euro 6 compliant engine is exempt from the ULEZ charge. That covers most petrols builts since 2006 and most diesel from late 2015, meaning there are plenty of sensible options available as well as some surprisingly silly ones.
You can also avoid the charge by opting for a classic car. Under the scheme’s rules anything over 40 years old gets “historic” exemption, regardless of its size, economy or emissions.
With those options in mind, here are a few of our favourite ULEZ exempt cars, from sensible and affordable modern models to the utterly outlandish.