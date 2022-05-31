In advance of the series’ launch on Monday (6 June) night, a new Love Island villa has been unveiled in Mallorca.

Series eight of Love Island will once again see the singles form pairs and compete in challenges designed to measure their compatibility.

To avoid being tossed out of the villa, each competitor must stay in a relationship, with the victorious couple earning £50,000.

But where will this series be set as the show moves on from its usual home? And what does the new house have in store for viewers - and contestants?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Where is the new villa?

The home for the eighth series is once again set in the green and rugged landscape of Mallorca’s east coast.

The new property is located in a rural region of the island, at the foot of a hill.

Islanders will arrive through a new huge chrome heart that sits at the front of the building and leads to the front entrance along a wooden walkway.

The bedroom is on the ground floor of the villa and has a selection of double beds, similar to the former location of the programme.

Instead of lining them up in a row, the show has a number of beds facing each other for a more ‘communal’ vibe.

The "dog house" — a foldout bed in the living room where islanders who are on the wrong side of their lover can spend the night – has returned with the new villa.

The girls’ dressing area leads out to an enclosed sun terrace with in-water sun loungers, which overlooks the infinity pool.

A pop art theme runs throughout the property, with eye-catching neon lighting and a rose-gold kitchen placed outside.

A variety of seating places with yellow, blue, and pink accents are found throughout the garden.

Love Island 2022 contest Tasha Ghouri, a model and dancer from Thirsk (Photo: ITV)

How was it designed?

Mike Spencer, the show’s executive producer, said the new property was chosen in December 2021, with renovations beginning in January.

“It’s the first time, I think, that we’ve designed it more editorially,” Spencer said of the choice to add more secluded outside locations.

“We know how many chat areas we need, we know you want those places you can sneak off to.”

He went on to say that the islanders’ favourite gathering spot, the fire pit, is now more of an "arena" for the show’s most dramatic moments: dumpings and new arrivals.

Why has the villa changed?

A villa near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, in the east of the Spanish island, was used to film recent series of the popular dating show.

However, it has reportedly become unavailable for the upcoming series - in March, the original property was sold for €3 million (£2.57 million) - forcing the show’s producers to explore elsewhere.

Kevin Lygo, managing director of ITV's media and entertainment, said Love Island was moving to a "marvellous" new house in an apparent attempt to revitalise the show.

“We didn't own [the last property]. We rented it and we are choosing a new house for this summer so that is all secrecy,” Lygo told PA Media.

Can I rent the villa?

It's as yet unclear whether you'll be able to stay at the Love Island 2022 villa.

Fans of the programme can stay in the Love Island 2021 villa, but it will, however, cost you almost £3000 for a week's stay.

When can I watch it?

Love Island 2022 launches on ITV2 on 6 June at 9pm.

The show will air six evenings a week, with a Sunday recap episode. The series will come to a close in August.

Former England striker Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma and model and dancer Tasha Ghouri, who has a cochlear implant and is the show’s first deaf competitor, are among the series eight islanders , who were announced on social media on Monday (30 May).

Laura Whitmore will reprise her role as host of the hit ITV2 show, which she has held since 2020.