Pack your bags - it's time to head back to the Mallorca sun with Love Island making a return to our screens.

The hit ITV dating show is back for its 10th season. The landmark series is set to kick off on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm, on Monday 6 June.

Fans are eager to dive back into the world of the grafting and drama after the winter series drew to a close in March, with islanders Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan taking home the £50,000 prize. Maya Jama, who joined the show in the winter series to replace outgoing host Laura Whitmore, is also back to guide the islanders and viewer through the ups and downs the villa will offer this year.

The summer 2023 series will see a range of new contestants joining the show in an attempt to find love and win the cash prize. But who's joining the show?

Here's everything you need to know about the new cast of Love Island 2023.

Who are the new Love Island islanders?

Ruchee Gurung

Beautician Ruchee Gurung is joining the Love Island villa for the summer 2023 series. (Credit: ITV)

Beautician, 24, from Sutton

24-year-old Ruchee was the first contestant announced for the newest series of Love Island. She deswcribes herself as "really caring", adding: "I’m also really loyal and love doing nice things for the people that are special to me. My love language is gift giving, so I’m a real giver when it comes to relationships."

As for what to expect in the villa, Ruchee is hoping to find the "right person" but has a list of the big no-no icks that could turn her off someone, including some high fashion standards. "Guys with no ambition. I also get the ick if I see a guy wearing white jeans and red trainers. Another one is super skinny jeans when they look like leggings. Fashion is such an important thing for me. If I go on a date and the guy isn’t wearing something I like, I’m going home."

Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique Hyde, a semi-pro footballer from Essex, joins the cast of Love island 2023. (Credit: ITV)

Semi-professional footballer, 24, from Essex

Tyrique, who plays semi-professionally for football club Dartford, is hoping to bring the "vibes" to the villa this year. He's also been straight up in saying that he is't afraid to shy away from any confrontations in the villa, saying: "I don’t sit on the fence, if I have an opinion I will speak up. I’m also not afraid to go after what I want."

The 24-year-old is also good friend with former Love Island contestant as fellow footballer Toby Aromolaran, who finished in the runner-up position with his partner Chloe Meadows in the summer 2021 series. He said: "Toby Aromolaran is one of my best friends, we grew up together and were in the same class at school."

Molly Marsh

Molly Marsh, 21, will join her fellow islanders in the Mallorca sun. (Credit: ITV)

Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator, 21, from Doncaster

Molly Marsh is hoping to bring the song and dance to the villa, as the musical theatre performer touches down in Mallorca to join the show. The 21-year-old described herself as "quite old-fashioned", having turned her back on dating apps, but said: "There’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there".

The villa won't be all that unfamiliar to Molly, who revealed that she has had the opportunity in the past to visit both the Mallorca and South Africa villa in her social media role. She has also revealed that at home, she lives on a farm with her large family.

George Fensom

Joker of the pack George Fensom will be bringing the laughs to the Love Island villa. (Credit: ITV)

Business Development Executive, 24, from Bedford

Cheeky-chappy George will be hoping to bring the jokes to the villa as the 24-year-old begin his search for love. And it's more than his jokes that his fellow islanders will be living with. "My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance, I’m gonna bring dad jokes and dad dancing to the Villa."

George has said that his ideal partner would have to be driven, "naturally good looking" and be able to keep up with his banter. As for who his ideal celebrity islanders would be?

"I’m going to go with a little sweetheart called Megan Fox, if you’ve seen Transformers. The second would be Anne Hegerty from The Chase, I wouldn’t crack on with her but I’d have a laugh with her. I’d also like Nigella Lawson to cook something sexy."

Catherine Agbaje

Catherine Agbaje, from Dublin, joins the 2023 summer cats of Love Island. (Credit: ITV)

Commercial Real Estate Agent, 22, from Dublin

Catherine is bringing the Irish charm to the Love Island villa this year. The "fun, flirty" and "never boring" 22-year-old will join her fellow islanders on day one inside the villa.

The self-confessed chatterbox Catherine has two degrees - an undergrad and a masters in Psychology and Sociology, and Real Estate. But it's not just the brain she's be hoping will impress the lads.

"I’m always smiling, I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face.

Mehdi Edno

Mehdi Edno, 26, will bring the French passion to the Love Island villa this year. (Credit: ITV)

Communications Manager, 26, from Bordeaux/London

French Casanova Mehdi is hoping that his 'je ne se quoi' can captivate the girls in the villa this year. He said that to get the girls interested "I’d simply start by speaking French, that usually gets girls interested."

The 26-year-old is looking to slow down after a "busy" few years in his professional life and he is now ready to "find love". He added: "Looks are important but they aren’t everything, a good sense of humour and someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure is what I’m looking for."

Ella Thomas

Model Ella Thomas is joining Love Island 2023 and has described herself as the "whole package". (Credit: ITV)

Model, 23, from Glasgow

Ella is looking to snap up a partner in the villa, as she struts onto the show on 6 June. The model describes herself as "the whole package", adding: "I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart."

She is hoping to impress the lads but has wanred that she's in it for the long haul if she finds someone she likes. "I’d let the boys know that I’m wifey material so don’t play with me!"

Ella has starred in music videos for Headie One and Burna Boy, as well as starring alongside and meeting Brad Pitt at the age of 12 in the Hollywood hit World War Z while it filmed in her hometown.

Mitchel Taylor

Gas engineer Mitchel Taylor is hoping sparks will fly in the Love Island villa. (Credit: ITV)

Gas Engineer, 26, from Sheffield

Mitchel, 26, is a self-confessed "gentleman" who is looking to settle down in the near future. He said: "I’ve got to find the girl that I want to marry and have kids with. I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find the one."

But while the gas engineer is ready and eager to make sparks with "the one" in the Love Island villa, he admits that his pickiness sometimes holds him back. As for icks, he said: "Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand- when a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink, it’s not for me!"

Jess Harding

Jess Harding is joining the Love Island villa for the show's tenth series. (Credit: ITV)

Aesthetics practitioner, 22, from London

No-nonsense Jess is ready to land in the villa and head straight for Mr Right. The aesthetics practitioner is hoping that her "big personality" and "heart of gold" will charm the guys, adding: "I can stand up for myself if I need to. I’m honest, and I love, love. I’m also a really good girlfriend."

