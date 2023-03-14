Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners of winter Love Island 2023

Maya Jama is returning for a summer edition of Love Island. (ITV/Limited Entertainment)

Fans of the show were treated to plenty of romance and drama throughout the recent winter edition of Love Island and excitement has already started building ahead of the classic summer series in Mallorca that will air later this year.

But when is the next series of Love Island - and how can you apply to be on the show?

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Love Island returning later this year?

Love Island will be returning to Mallorca later this year for the classic summer show with new host Maya Jama confirming that she too will also be returning for another series on the ITV2 show during an interview on the Jonathan Ross Show.

However, the 28-year-old was not able to reveal an exact start date for series 10.

Jama said: “I’m going to be doing the summer one. It starts in…summer.”

When is the new series likely to start?

The first season of Love Island took place in the summer of 2015 and the show is currently celebrating its eighth year on air. The show has aired seven different summer series’ so far which have had a start date between 30 May and 28 June.

Last year’s summer series began on Monday 6 June 2022 and based on recent years it is likely to follow a similar pattern this time around.

These are the start dates for every series of Love Island:

Season one - 7 June 2015 (Summer)

Season two - 30 May 2016 (Summer)

Season three - 5 June 2017 (Summer)

Season four - 4 June 2018 (Summer)

Season five - 3 June 2019 (Summer)

Season six - 12 January 2020 (Winter)

Season seven - 28 June 2021 (Summer)

Season eight - 6 June 2022 (Summer)

Season nine - 16 January 2023 (Winter)

How to apply for summer 2023

ITV2 are on the lookout for fun and flirty singles across the UK who want to head to the villa in search of love. The chosen cast will get to spend time in a luxury villa in Mallorca where they’ll get the chance to get to know other single contestants - and hopefully win over the hearts of the public.

You can apply for a place on Love Island season 10 through the show’s official website.

All applicants for the new show must be aged 18 or over and must hold a passport that is valid until at least six months after the programme end date.

Contestants must also be available for a minimum time frame of 10 consecutive weeks for production of the programme.