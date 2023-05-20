Beyoncé will be her own support act in the UK

Beyoncé will be supporting herself on her UK tour.

In a move befitting her Queen of Pop status, the superstar will open her own concert. Fans can expect her to perform more than 30 songs per night during the Renaissance World Tour.

For those travelling to Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday (20 May), they might be expecting an up-and-coming artist to support Beyoncé - but instead it will be the Single Ladies singer herself fulfilling that role.

Who is the support act for Beyonce's UK tour?

Her show is split into separate parts - and the first section of the show acts as the prologue or support to the rest of her show.

During this section she will perform the following four songs:

Dangerously in Love

Flaws and All

1+1

I Care

Who has supported Beyonce in the past?

The Queen of Pop last toured the UK in 2018 with the On The Run II Tour with her husband Jay-Z. The tour also started in Cardiff before heading to Scotland - except it was Glasgow on that occasion.