Beyonce is performing in the UK on a world tour for the first time since 2016. (Getty Images)

Beyoncé kicks off the UK leg of her world tour tonight (17 May), meaning - as well as a wave of excitement to see Queen B - a number of road closures and travel disruptions are expected to take place in and around Cardiff.

The Renaissance world tour is Beyoncé’s first solo tour in seven years and fans are expected to travel to the Welsh capital city from a variety of different locations including the United States, Lebanon and Australia. The American singer is one of the most successful performers of her generation and she has released a number of big hits in her illustrious career including Crazy In Love, Halo and Break My Soul.

Beyoncé has attracted a sell-out crowd of over 60,000 fans at the Principality Stadium. But who is her support act on the world tour and what song is she likely to perform? Here's the lowdown on everything you need to know ahead of Beyonce’s tour including set list and road closure details.

When is Beyoncé’s Cardiff concert?

Beyoncé returns to Cardiff on Wednesday 17 May and she is performing at the Principality Stadium. It is the singer's second appearance in the Welsh capital and she previously joined husband Jay-Z on the On the Run II tour in 2018. The concert follows appearances in major European cities including the Swedish capital Stockholm and Belgium's capital Brussels.

When does Beyoncé’s Cardiff concert start?

Beyoncé’s Cardiff concert gets underway at 7pm (UK time) and it runs until 10.30pm. The Run The World singer has chosen to not have a support act - meaning fans will be treated to a three hour setlist of Beyoncé’s greatest hits.

Full list of road closures for Beyoncé’s Cardiff concert

Cardiff city bosses have advised concert-goers and commuters to plan their journey in advance and to arrive early at the venue. There will be a full Cardiff city centre road closure in place from 4pm until midnight on Wednesday, May 17 to ensure concert goers can get to and from the venue safely.

The following roads will be closed between 4pm and midnight:

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street.

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street.

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment).

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted).

Station Terrace and Guildford Street from the junction with Newport Road to the junction with Churchill Way will be access for buses only during the times of the road closures.

The following roads will also be closed in their entirety:

Duke Street

Castle Street

High Street

St Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

Beyoncé's rumoured Cardiff set list

Beyoncé’s tour began in Sweden on Wednesday 10 May and she performed an incredible 40 songs during her appearance in Stockholm. Based on her previous appearance in Stockholm this is the setlist that fans are likely to be treated to in Cardiff: