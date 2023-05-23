Beyoncé and Jay-Z buy California’s most expensive property. (Getty Images)

Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z have completed a lucrative deal to purchase the most expensive property in California’s history, as Queen Bey continues to wow UK crowds with a 30+ song strong setlist.

The celebrity couple are amongst the most prominent names in the music industry and they have spent an eye watering figure of $200 million on their most recent piece of real estate - a few more zeros than her recent Nando's order in Edinburgh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyoncé is currently in Europe on her worldwide Renaissance Tour, which is estimated to rake in a figure of £1.6 billion. The American singer has been enjoying a successful 2023 so far, making history at the Grammys earlier this year when she became the most decorated Grammy artist of all time after she picked up her 32nd trophy at the awards ceremony in February.

Jay-Z is also a star-studded name in the world of hip-hop music, and he currently holds the record for most number one albums on the Billboard 200 chart. The pair are regarded as one of the biggest power couples in the world and they continue to grow their impressive real estate portfolio with this lavish purchase.

But how big is the couple's new California home and what other properties do they own? Here is everything you need to know.

How big is Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s new home?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z splashed out an incredible $200 million on their new estate in Malibu,California.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The purchase exceeds the record for the most expensive home in California’s history. However, it is believed that the pair actually bought the house at a discounted price as the property was originally listed at $295 million according to Forbes.

Beyoncé is currently on tour in Europe. (Getty Images)

The property was designed by a renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando and the mansion is believed to span more than 30,000 square feet. The home took over a decade to build and it was completed in 2014.

The concrete home overlooks the Pacific Ocean and boasts a number of incredible features, such as a private beach, an infinity pool and plenty of privacy for the celebrity couple.

The home was privately listed and it is not known how many bedrooms and bathrooms are inside - but you can only imagine that it's suitable for Queen Bey and Jay-Z.

Who was the previous owner of the property?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchased their new home from Los Angeles art collector Billy Bell Jr, son of William J. Bell, who created the popular soap operas like The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Bell is believed to be one of the biggest art collectors in the world and has purchased numerous pieces of work from big names such as Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst and Marcelo Duchamp.

What other properties do Beyoncé and Jay-Z own?

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have built up a huge property empire in recent years. In 2017, the couple purchased a house in Bel-Air for a figure of $88 million, while they are also the owners of homes in New York City and the Hamptons.