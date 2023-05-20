Beyoncé will play Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on the next stop of her UK tour

Beyoncé fans heading to the next date on her UK tour are being warned about potential travel disruption.

The global pop superstar will be playing Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday (20 May). It is the next stop on her Renaissance World Tour - and there will be road closures as well as potential rail disruption.

An estimated 60,000 fans are expected to attend the concert in the Scottish capital. Her UK tour has sold out - and fans can expect a mammoth setlist of more than 30 songs.

Here is the latest travel news:

Are there road closures for the concert?

Our sister title Edinburgh Evening News has reported that there will be road closures before and after the Murrayfield Stadium concert on Saturday, 20 May. If you are in the Scottish capital today, expect disruption.

Roads closed before the concert: Roseburn Street, Russell Road, A8 corridor between Haymarket and Western Corner, Murrayfield Road.

Roads closed after the concert: Roseburn Street, Russell Road, Murrayfield Road, A8 between Haymarket and Western Corner, Westfield Road / West Approach Road, Rosebery Crescent, Balbirnie Place and Grosvenor Street.

Rail

ScotRail has warned that due to ongoing redevelopment work on a building next to Haymarket Station, queuing capacity has been cut by more than a half. Fans heading to Murrayfield are being advised to travel via alternative routes.

Train operators will be adding extra carriages to keep up with demand.

Trams

Edinburgh Evening News reports that Edinburgh Trams will be laying on extra services on the night of the gig. In addition to a three-minute service before and after the concert fans can also take advantage of a range of great-value ticket offers.

Lea Harrison, the operator’s Managing Director, said: “As thousands of people flock to the city to enjoy a highly anticipated stop on Beyonce’s Renaissance tour, we want to ensure concert goers have the very best experience getting to and from the venue.

