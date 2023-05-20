Beyoncé fans can expect to get more than their money's worth during her UK tour.

The superstar is on the British leg of her Renaissance World Tour - which she kick started with a mammoth 32 song set - and will next head to Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. If the previous shows are anything to go by it is certain to be a concert of substantive length.

But exactly how long will it last - and what time is Beyoncé's show in Scotland expected to start? Here's all you need to know:

How long is Beyonce's set?

The first show on her UK tour was at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Wednesday, 17 May. During the concert she performed 32 songs and it lasted for more than three hours.

According to Setlist.fm the average performance time for the Renaissance World Tour is 3 hours 20 minutes. We will provide updates on the length of shows on the UK tour as it progresses.

What are the set times for Beyonce shows?

On the first show of the pop superstar's UK leg of the Renaissance World Tour in Cardiff, the concert started at 7.55pm and ran until 10.25pm.

Beyoncé will next head to Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, 20 May. The fan village opens outside the stadium at 3.30pm for all ticket holders.