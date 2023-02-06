If you want to see Queen Bey at her Renaissance World Tour you don’t need to spend thousands on a ticket –here’s how I managed to bag cheap tickets.

Let’s get straight to the point – there is no magic formula to landing cheap Beyoncé tickets but there are a few things you can do to improve your chances of seeing the superstar live this May without bankrupting yourself.

Tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour haven’t even gone on general sale yet and they’ve already been met with phenomenal demand at the presales. They vary dramatically in price too, with prices starting at £56.25 for a seated ticket to an eye-watering £2,400 for the Pure/Honey on stage risers front row experience.

If social media is anything to go by, getting the cheap tickets to see Queen Bey is probably even harder than the VIP experience tickets. But there are tickets out there for less than one hundred quid – I should know, because I managed to bag two at the Live Nation presale on Friday.

So if, like me, you want to live a champagne life on a lemonade budget, here are my top tips for getting the cheapest tickets possible to see Beyoncé on the UK leg of her world tour.

Reserve the time

For some reason, Beyoncé didn’t take into consideration the average Joe’s working week, so being glued to your computer or phone when you’re meant to be in a meeting or whatever isn’t going to be possible for a lot of people. Unfortunately, to get these extremely sought after tickets you really need to be. Start early, finish late, ask your boss for an early lunch or take a suspiciously long time to make a coffee. Whatever you do, you need to be set up and ready at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale at 10am.

Use as many devices as possible

Secondly and probably my most essential tip is to have as many devices as possible available to log in for tickets. Using your laptop as well as your phone instantly doubles your chances of landing tickets so if you can get your hands on any more devices, use them. Use your work laptop (please don’t sack me), personal laptop, personal phone, ask your boyfriend, girlfriend, friends, colleagues, mums, dads, grandparents, whoever – just make sure you’re not relying on one laptop. Tech can fail, websites can crash and you need to have backups.

Be sharp for the pre-queue queue

When I bought my tickets through the Live Nation presale I was on the website about 10 minutes before the queue opened at 10am and it put me in a ‘pre-queue queue’. I’m not sure exactly when this first queue started or if it makes a difference to your place in the final queue but don’t risk it, get onto the Ticketmaster website well before tickets go on sale.

When you get added to the final ticket queue it might feel soul destroying to instantly see so many thousands of fans ahead of you but don’t be disheartened, I was around position 40,000 in the queue and still managed to get the tickets. It also moves pretty fast, so don’t get distracted and allow one of your devices to log you off or worse, freeze. Keep checking every screen to see which one you can place your bets on.

Don’t waste time, filter for your price range

When you finally make it into the ticket buying page you will see a number of ticket options - some wallet friendly, others obscenely expensive. What we want to get are the cheap tickets, so ignore the premium seats (you can’t afford it, so don’t bother) and scroll to the bottom of the ticket options. It’s here that you’ll have the option to search by ticket price. Search for your budget, in this instance we’re looking for £56 tickets, and filter.

One of the issues I ran into at this point was that Ticketmaster kept telling me there were no tickets available in this price range. At this point it’s vital to say, do not refresh the page . Search again using the Ticketmaster function, that way you won’t be chucked out and lose your chance of buying tickets. No one wants to be 100,000 people deep in the queue again after all. If you have another ticket option and can / want to spend the money then don’t keep searching as the tickets will be snapped up. But for my limited budget it was £56 or nothing, so I kept searching again and again for tickets, doing the same filter and search each time.

After about 40 minutes of searching I eventually landed the option for two seated tickets within my price range. OK, the seats may be up in the heavens at Murrayfield Stadium but who cares? We’re still seeing Beyoncé for a fraction of the average ticket price.

Good luck, BeyHive!