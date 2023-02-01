Beyonce is back out on the road for her Renaissance world tour - her first extended period of time touring since On the Run in 2018

Beyonce. Photo by Getty Images.

Beyonce has officially announced dates for her upcoming Renaissance world tour, with six dates in the UK in 2023.

Following the release of her seventh studio album of the same name, the big reveal puts to end months of speculation of when the singer would announce dates for her tour. It will be the first time Beyonce hits the road for an extended period of time since her On the Run tour in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, how can you get your hands on the hottest tickets in town? Here’s everything you need to know about Beyonce’s world tour.

Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour dates

As well as six nights in the UK, Beyonce will perform across Europe including Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg and Warsaw among others. While the US leg will see her take to the stage in New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Advertisement

UK dates and venues

17 May - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

20 May - Murrayfield, Edinburgh

23 May - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

29 May - Tottenham Hotspur, London

30 May - Tottenham Hotspur, London

02 June - Tottenham Hotspur, London

Advertisement

Beyonce tickets for Renaissance world tour

Advertisement

Information on when tickets go on sale is being kept tightly under wraps for now but with the tour kicking off soon the reveal is expected imminently from the Beyonce site.