Beyonce world tour 2023: UK dates, how to get tickets and presale details for Renaissance gigs - what we know

Beyonce is back out on the road for her Renaissance world tour - her first extended period of time touring since On the Run in 2018

By Beth Franklin
5 hours ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 3:39pm
<p>Beyonce. Photo by Getty Images.</p>

Beyonce has officially announced dates for her upcoming Renaissance world tour, with six dates in the UK in 2023.

Following the release of her seventh studio album of the same name, the big reveal puts to end months of speculation of when the singer would announce dates for her tour. It will be the first time Beyonce hits the road for an extended period of time since her On the Run tour in 2018.

The announcement comes after Beyonce performed her first headline event at the launch of Atlantis the Royal, a new luxury hotel in Dubai. Which, despite a rule prohibiting videoing the event, managed to leak online. One noticeable thing about the show was that she did not include any tracks from her latest album, even ‘Break My Soul’ which was the chart topping lead single.

So, how can you get your hands on the hottest tickets in town? Here’s everything you need to know about Beyonce’s world tour.

Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour dates

As well as six nights in the UK, Beyonce will perform across Europe including Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg and Warsaw among others. While the US leg will see her take to the stage in New York, Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

UK dates and venues

  • 17 May - Principality Stadium, Cardiff
  • 20 May - Murrayfield, Edinburgh
  • 23 May - Stadium of Light, Sunderland
  • 29 May - Tottenham Hotspur, London
  • 30 May - Tottenham Hotspur, London
  • 02 June - Tottenham Hotspur, London

Beyonce tickets for Renaissance world tour

Information on when tickets go on sale is being kept tightly under wraps for now but with the tour kicking off soon the reveal is expected imminently from the Beyonce site.

There will no doubt be a presale event for diehard fans who are signed up to their website, as well as the usual events held for members of Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

