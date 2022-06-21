The track features guest vocals from rapper Big Freedia and was co-written by Beyonce’s husband Jay-Z

Singing superstar Beyoncé delighted fans by releasing her new single, Break My Soul, hours before it was expected.

The singer had previously told fans the song, which fans have already given positive reviews to and named it as the anthem of the summer, would not be available until after midnight ET (5am UK time).

There was a great surprise, however, when the song was available just after 10pm ET (3am UK time). UK music fans woke to find they could listen to the song.

It is the first advance single from the former Destiny’s Child singer’s upcoming seventh studio album, Renaissance , and features guest vocals from rapper Big Freedia.

So, what are the lyrics to the song, how can you listen to it, when is Beyoncé’s new album out and who is Big Freedia?

Here’s what you need to know.

Who has worked on the song with Beyoncé?

Beyoncé’s latest single reunited her with in-demand producers Tricky Stewart and The-Dream, who previously worked on her classic tune Single Ladies.

Her husband, Jay-Z, is listed as one of the multiple songwriters under his real name Shawn Corey Carter.

The song also features guest vocals from Bounce rapper Big Freedia.

Who is Big Freedia?

Big Freedia is a rapper who is well-known for her work in bounce music, a form of hip hop.

She previously collaborated with Beyonce on her 2016 album, Lemonade, on track Formation.

She took to Twitter shortly after the release of Break My Soul to express her joy at working with “Queen Beyoncé” again.

She said: ‘It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again. I’m so honored to be a part of this special moment. I’m forever grateful lord. Someone please catch me #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul”

Freedia, who is also known as Freddie Ross Jr, is based in New Orleans, United States, and uses she/her pronouns while identifying as a gay man.

She began performing as a child in the school choir, but came into her own when she discovered a local drag queen and became her backing vocalist.

She first rose to fame around the time her first album, Big Freedia Hitz, was released in 2010, and she was nominated for a Glaad award, an accolade which recognises and honours various branches of the media for their outstanding representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, in 2011.

As well as music, Big Freedia is also known for her appearances on reality TV.

She became the star of her own show in 2013 which showcased her life at home and on tour.

First titled Big Freedia: Queen Of Bounce, the series was later renamed Big Freedia Bounces Back and has now been running for six seasons.

After her first collaboration with Beyonce, Freedia went on to take part in another major collaboration with New Kids on the Block, Jordin Sparks, Naughty By Nature and Boyz II Men.

She has also previously collaborated with 3OH!3 for a remix of Rebecca Black’s viral song Friday, and also Drake and Kesha.

What are the lyrics to Break My Soul?

As fans would expect, Beyoncé’s new song demonstrates her famous show-stopping vocals and it also gives her a chance to show off some of her rapping talent too.

Here are the full lyrics.

[Intro: Big Freedia & Beyoncé]

I’m ‘bout to explode, take off this load

Bend it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka (Release ya wiggle)

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka (Release ya wiggle)

Ah, la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

I’m tellin’ everybody

Everybody

Everybody

Everybody

[Verse 1: Beyoncé]

Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job

I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard

Work by nine, then off past five

And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night

[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]

Motivation

I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah

And I’m on that new vibration

I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah

Hold up, oh, baby, baby

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

You won’t break my soul (Na, na)

You won’t break my soul (No-no, na, na)

You won’t break my soul (No-no, na, na)

You won’t break my soul (Na, na)

I’m tellin’ everybody (Na, na)

Everybody

Everybody

Everybody

[Post-Chorus: Big Freedia]

Release ya anger, release ya mind

Release ya job, release the time

Release ya trade, release the stress

Release the love, forget the rest

[Verse 2: Beyoncé]

I’ma let down my hair ‘cause I lost my mind

Bey is back and I’m sleepin’ real good at night

The queens in the front and the Doms in the back

Ain’t takin’ no flicks but the whole clique snapped

There’s a whole lot of people in the house

Tryin’ to smoke with the yak in your mouth

(Good at night) And we back outside

You said you outside, but you ain’t that outside

Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside

In case you forgot how we act outside

[Pre-Chorus: Beyoncé]

Got motivation (Motivation)

I done found me a new foundation, yeah (New foundation)

And I’m takin’ my new salvation (Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, new salvation)

And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah (Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, oh, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Oh, baby, baby

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

You won’t break my soul (You won’t)

You won’t break my soul (Break my soul)

You won’t break my soul (You won’t)

You won’t break my soul (Break my soul)

And I’m tellin’ everybody (Everybody)

Everybody (Everybody)

Everybody (Everybody)

Everybody, yeah

[Verse 3: Beyoncé]

If you don’t seek it, you won’t see it

That, we all know (Can’t break my soul)

If you don’t think it, you won’t be it

That love ain’t yours (Can’t break my soul)

Tryin’ to fake it, never makes it

That, we all know (Can’t break my soul)

You can have the stress and not take less

I’ll justify love

We go round in circles, round in circles

Searchin’ for love (Round in circles)

We go up and down, lost and found

Searchin’ for love

Looking for something that lives inside me

Looking for something that lives inside me

[Chorus: Beyoncé]

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

I’m tellin’ everybody

Tellin’ everybody

Everybody

Everybody

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul, no, no

You won’t break my soul

You won’t break my soul

And I’m tellin’ everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)

Everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)

Everybody

Everybody (Oh yeah, yeah)

[Bridge: Beyoncé]

I’m takin’ my new salvation

And I’ma build my own foundation, yeah

Got motivation (Motivation)

I done found me a new foundation, yeah (New foundation)

I’m takin’ my new salvation (New salvation)

And I'ma build my own foundation, yeah

[Outro: Big Freedia]

I’m ‘bout to explode, take off this load

Bend it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka (Release ya wiggle)

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka (Release ya wiggle)

Release ya wiggle

Release ya wiggle

Release ya anger, release ya mind

Release ya job, release the time

Release ya trade, release the stress

Release the love, forget the rest

How can you listen to Break My Soul?

The song, which seems to be the sixth track on Renaissance, does not seem to be available on several streaming platforms, including Spotify.

Instead, Beyoncé seems to have favoured a Tidal release, which is no surprise as her husband Jay-Z is a co-owner of the company.

Although fans initially needed a Tidal subscription to stream the single, Beyoncé’s official account has also now shared a lyric video to YouTube.

You can watch that video below.

When is Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance out?

According to a report from American news outlet Variety , Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance will feature a diverse array of songs touching on country and dance music.

Fans had previously discovered that the album would feature 16 tracks, and it’s expected to be released in multiple parts, though the composition and timing of those sections aren’t yet known.

The album, (or part of it), is rumoured for a 29 July release and is reportedly subtitled Act 1.

There are four different versions of the album that can be preordered via the official Beyoncé website , which include different mystery ‘poses’ as well as a T-shirt, a CD, a 28-page booklet, and a mini-poster.

Variety speculated, however, that they may just be different packages for Act 1 of the album, as they will all be released on the same day.

How have fans reacted to the song?

Fans have taken to social media to say how much they love the song.

One said: “#BreakMySoul #Beyonce. This summer is gonna be lit. I’m voguing down.”

Another described the song as a “summer anthem”

They said: “Beyoncé’s Break My Soul is for the gays and girls!! she really gave us THE summer anthem! #BREAKMYSOUL”

One fan said they couldn’t wait for the album.

“oh my GOODNESS i love #BREAKMYSOUL!!! if this is what the album is gonna be like I need it NOW! break my soul makes me feel like i’m at a funfair.”