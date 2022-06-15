The superstar last toured the UK along with her husband Jay-Z for their On The Run II Tour in 2018

Beyonce is reported to be “planning secret shows across the UK” as she prepares to launch her seventh album.

According to The Sun , her entourage have been on the hunt for UK venues.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Single Ladies superstar is rumoured to be hosting a set of “intimate shows and pop-up performances” around the UK this year.

The pop-up shows are expected to take place to help promote the singer’s seventh album.

A source to The Sun said: “Beyonce’s new album is ready but this era will be like no other.”

Although Beyonce has not confirmed anything yet, fans have been speculating the release for some time.

Here’s everything you need to know about Beyonce and whether she will be performing in the UK anytime soon.

Is Beyonce planning a UK tour?

Beyonce and her team have not yet confirmed that she will be playing a UK tour.

In December, Sony said Beyoncé’s seventh album would be released sometime in 2022 (Pic: A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

A source for The Sun said that they were already looking for venues in the UK for a tour surrounding her unnamed seventh album.

The source said: "She wrote most of the songs during the pandemic, when she was desperate to be with her fans and perform

"This new record and campaign will be her most interactive one yet because she wants to reach out to the fans.

"It will focus on live experiences outside of touring, including intimate shows and pop-up performances."

They added: "She is planning to spend a lot of time performing and promoting it in the UK, so there will be unique surprises in store for the British fans."

When was Beyonce’s last UK tour?

Beyonce last toured the UK along with her husband Jay-Z in 2018.

Their On The Run II Tour saw them play to sold out stadiums across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

The last time that Beyonce toured the UK solo was in 2016 for her Formation World Tour, which coincided with the release of her album Lemonade.

The halo singer has not released any new music since 2016.

Does Beyonce have a new album coming out?

Social media sleuths are convinced that the popstar is planning to release her seventh album.

Beyoncé collecting her Grammy for Lemonade in 2017 (Pic: Getty Images)

Fans have taken to Twitter to speculate after the star removed her profile picture from her Instagram, Twitter and TikTok accounts on 10 June.

Rumours around the star started the trending hashtag #beyonceisBACK on Twitter.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon even got in on it, with the comedian doing a piece about the latest speculation on his show 14 June.

Fallon went even further speculating that Beyonce could be releasing both her seventh and eighth album together.

What has Beyonce said?

The singer has not yet confirmed if a new album is on the way, it would be her first since Lemonade in 2016.

However, in an interview with Harper’s Bazar in 2021, she shared: With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.

"I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

Beyonce added: "I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.