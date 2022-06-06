If Ronaldo’s followers were a country, they would have the third largest population in the world, behind China and India

Instagram has grown to become one of the most popular social media platforms since its creation in October 2010.

Overnight the photo and video sharing platform created Instagram influencers whose careers involve creating stylised content for the platform and working with brands.

According to Statistica Instagram has one billion active users every single month.

Some of its most followed accounts have more followers than many countries’ populations.

Here’s everything you need to know about who the most followed people on Instagram are in 2022.

Who are the most followed people on Instagram?

Cristiano Ronaldo - 450 million followers

The Portuguese footballer who plays for Manchester United has the most followers on Instagram at an eye-watering 450 million.

The 37-year-old millionaire is married to Georgina Rodríguez and the pair have four children.

Ronaldo’s Instagram shares snapshots of their family life with pictures of him training and football videos making the bulk of his content.

To put his following into perspective, if it was a country, it would be the third most populated in the world after China and India.

Kylie Jenner - 344 million followers

Landing in the second spot is Kylie Jenner’s Instagram with 344 million followers.

Kylie Jenner has the second most followed Instagram account (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she shot to fame after appearing on the E! reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021.

Jenner has gone on to work as a model, influencer and businesswoman, founding her own make-up line Kylie Cosmetics in 2014.

In 2019 she was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes Magazine.

She reclaimed her spot at number two from Messi in 2022, with the influencer’s feed filled with fashion photos and intimate glimpses of family life.

Lionel Messi - 333 million followers

In third place is footballer Lionel Messi, who goes by the name Leo.

The Argentinian football player, who has a net worth of £600 million plays for Paris Saint-Germain and is captain of the Argentina national team.

His Instagram feed focusses on football and his family, with his second most recent post sharing a snap of him, his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and one of their three children.

Selena Gomez - 324 million followers

The first actress to make the top spot, Selena Gomez Instagarm comes in fourth with 343 million followers.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram account is ran by her assistant (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The 29-year-old former Disney actress began her career on the children’s TV show Barney.

Gomez has opened up in the past about the negative impact of social media on her mental health.

Speaking to Vogue in 2021, the actress explained it was her assistant that ran her accounts and that she has avoided the internet for the past three years.

During the Black Lives Matter protests, Gomez let members of the movement including Kimberlé Crenshaw and Alicia Garza use her Instagram platform to raise awareness.

Dwayne Johnson - 320 million followers

Dwanye ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Instagram comes in fifth place with 320 million Instagram followers.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson comes in fifth, with 320 million Instagram followers (Pic: Getty Images)

The former WWE wrestler turned actor is well-known for his time in and out of the ring.

He has built a steady following with his inspirational content that shows him working out, sharing moments with his family and offering a glimpse into his current projects.

What makes Johnson stand out on the platform is his charisma and humour.

What are the top ten most followed Instagram accounts?

According to Statista, these are the most followed Instagram accounts in 2022: