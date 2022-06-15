The Hollywood Reporter have stated that details about Gaga’s role are being ‘kept under wraps’

It has been reported that Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) is in early talks to join the cast of Joker 2, starring as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Director Todd Phillips (Joker, War Dogs) has teased fans with an Instagram post confirming the Joker 2 movie in June.

The director shared an image of the front of the script for the sequel, alongside an image of actor Joaquin Phoenix reading a copy of it whilst smoking a cigarette.

According to the Hollywood Reporter a source has disclosed the sequel will be a musical.

Fans successfully guessed the French name Folie à Deux was a plot clue and anticipated Quinn joining the sequel.

Phillip’s 2019 Joker film received rave reviews, with Phoenix winning the Oscar for Best Actor in 2020.

Here’s everything you need to know about Joker 2, who is set to star in it and its rumoured release date.

Will Lady Gaga play the role of Harley Quinn?

It is reported that Lady Gaga is currently in early talks to play the role of Harley Quinn.

Lady Gaga is reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2 (Pic: Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The A Star is Born actor and multi-award-winning singer, is set to star opposite Phoenix.

Details about Gaga’s role are being “kept under wraps”.

In the DC Comics, Quinn is the Joker’s psychiatrist whilst he is held at the Arkham Asylum mental institution.

The pair fall in love and enter an abusive on-off relationship.

Is the Joker 2 a musical?

According to The Hollywood Reporter a source disclosed the sequel would be a musical.

There was no additional information on what that would entail, but fans are already left reeling.

Phillip’s first Joker film was a dark thriller, with a gritty vibe that left critics often comparing it to Taxi Driver.

However, the director is no stranger to movies, having produced the Oscar winning A Star is Born, which also starred Lady Gaga.

Will Joaquin Phoenix return for Joker 2?

Phoenix will be returning once again for his role as the Joker/Arthur Fleck after being featured in the Instagram post reading the script.

Joaquin Phoenix will be reprising his role in the Joker 2 (Pic: Getty Images)

In Phillips’ Instagram post, Phoenix is shown in an artsy black and white photo, sporting shades, smoking a cigarette and reading the script, with Los Angeles in the background.

The actor played the critically acclaimed role in 2019, winning the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the troubled DC villain.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2019, Phoenix commented on the dark aspects of the movie that drew criticism at the time.

He said: “There’s so many different ways of looking at it.

“You can either say here’s somebody who, like everybody, needed to be heard and understood and to have a voice.

“Or you can say this is somebody that disproportionately needs a large quantity of people to be fixated on him. His satisfaction comes as he stands in amongst the madness.”

What has Todd Phillips said about Joker 2?

Phillips confirmed the sequel to the critically acclaimed Joker film on his Instagram account in a post on 7 June.

The Instagram post showed a script with a red cover that featured the title “Joker: Folie à Deux’’ and lists the writers as Phillips and Scott Silver, who both wrote the script for the 2019 instalment.

After releasing the post, Warner Bros. shared the images on their Twitter account, with the caption: “From the Instagram of @/ToddPhillips.”

In March 2022, DC released The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson.

However, this movie is not in the same universe as Phillip’s franchise, with the role of the Joker going to Barry Keoghan.

Phillips has not commented on Lady Gaga joining the sequel or claims that it could be a musical.

What does Folie à Deux mean?

Fans were quick to decipher that folie à deux is French for madness for two and can suggest delusion.

News that Lady Gaga is in talks to play the role of Quinn, would confirm fans’ suggestions she will feature as his partner in this edition.

Is there a release date for Joker 2?

There has been no confirmed release date for Joker 2 announced as of yet.