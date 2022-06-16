The singer hasn’t toured solo in the UK since she released her last album, Lemonade in 2016

After several days of speculation, Tidal has finally announced the release date of Beyoncé’s seventh album.

Titled Renaissance act i, the streaming service, owned by Beyoncé’s husband Jay-Z confirmed the date the album drops and that it will include 16 tracks.

The announcement comes amid fan speculation on Twitter after the star removed all of her profile pictures on social media.

Fans are ecstatic that the Halo singer is releasing new material, Renaissance will be the star’s first album since Lemonade in 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know about when Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance is dropping.

When is Beyoncé releasing her new album Renaissance?

Beyoncé announced her new album was dropping in a Tweet on Tidal, the streaming service owned by her husband Jay-Z.

The tweet, shows a black screen, with text that displays: “Renaissance act i and 7.29.”

This means that her seventh album will be dropping on 29 July, 2022.

Fans had been guessing that the star would be releasing a new album soon after she removed all of her profile pictures from social media.

There is still speculation that act i, might not be it, web sleuths uncovered two landing pages on her website, one called “What is a B7?” and another entitled “B8”.

What does Renaissance mean?

Renaissance is a French word that means rebirth in English.

It’s also known as a period of cultural revival in Europe during the 14th-16th centuries.

Beyoncé often gives away clues about her upcoming albums and the singer hinted at the name back in 2021.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar , she shared: With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.

"I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."

Beyoncé added: "I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.

"Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare."

Will there be an album tour?

The last time Beyoncé performed solo in the UK was for her Formation World Tour, which coincided with the release of her album Lemonade.

Beyoncé has not toured the UK solo since her Lemonade album in 2016 (Pic: A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

This would suggest that the Crazy in Love megastar will plan to tour again for the release of her latest album.

There have been reports that will be hosting a set of “intimate shows and pop-up performances” around the UK this year.

A source for The Sun said that they were already looking for venues in the UK for a tour to promote her seventh album.

However, there has been no confirmation yet from Beyoncé or her team.

How have fans reacted?

Fans had speculated that Beyoncé was going to release her new album and reacted with joy on Twitter.

Twitter user @SylviaObell said: “I would just like to thank Beyoncé first and foremost for announcing the B7 album release date over a month ahead of time.

“We have plenty of time to mentally and logistically prepare our hearts, minds, & schedules. I pray the industry (once again) follows her lead.”