Jessie J has claimed that the Brit Awards has snubbed her for a decade by not inviting her to the event.

Jessie J left fans stunned after venting her fury about failing to receive an invite to the Brit Awards, as well as asking them not to sing along during her performance.

The 34-year-old, from Ilford, was performing in London when she made the unexpected outburst.

The songwriter claimed that IPhone speakers pick up bad singers in the audience when filming and when the videos of her performances are shared online she receives bad feedback.

Jessie told her fans: “If you know you can’t sing, no matter what you’ve been told at the family barbeque, keep it low,”

“These IPhones are on another level now. It will pick up your s***** version of Flashlight and it will be your voice and my face.

“I don’t deserve it.”

Jessie J then went on to say that she hasn’t been invited to the Brit Awards in 10 years and asked fans not to make it any “harder” for her by refraining from singing themselves.

Jessie J has spoken out about being ignored by the Brit Awards.

Who is Jessie J?

The British singer began her career back in 2005 and is known for songs such as Do It Like A Dude, Price Tag and Nobody’s Perfect.

She has sold more than 20 million singles across the globe as well as three million albums.

Jessie J’s real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish

She is 34-years old and was born in London

It is reported that she has a net worth of £24 million

When she was a child she attended the Colins Performing Arts school, which led to her being cast in Whistle Down the Wind - an Andrew Lloyd Webber musical

Jessie attended the BRIT school - a prestigious performing and creative arts school in London which has seen graduates such as Adele, Amy Winehouse and Leona Lewis.

She won a Brit Award in 2011 - she won the Critics’ Choice award

Jessie is a songwriter as well as a singer and has written songs for Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys.

What has Jessie J recently said?

Jessie J appeared on the Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast in which she spoke about her struggles with a recent miscarriage.

She said: “I’m grateful that I got to experience being pregnant.

“It’s opening the door for me to love myself deeper.

“I’m still processing the whole thing.

“I have moments of intense sadness and grief.”

Connections

Ariana Grande

Back in 2014 Jessie J released Bang Bang with American pop singer Ariana Grande.

The track sold 3.5 million copies and won Favourite Song of the Year at the 2015 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Ariana is a 29-year-old from Florida who has released six studio albums.

Jessie and Ariana worked together on Bang Bang.

Miley Cyrus

Jessie J is a songwriter as well as a successful singer - she wrote the hit track Party In the USA for Miley Cyrus in 2009.

The song became a hit and became seven times platinum by the RIAA.

Miley is a 29-year old singer and actress from Tennessee who has released seven albums.

David Guetta

Another songwriting collaboration was with David Guette - she helped to write the song Repeat.

As well as writing the song she was able to sing on the 2011 tune.

David is a 54-year-old DJ from France who has released seven albums.

Relationships

Luke James

Jessie dated Luke from 2014 to 2015 - the short relationship ended over commitment issues.

Luke is an R&B singer from New Orleans, USA.

He is 38-years old and best known for the track I Want You.

Channing Tatum

Jessie dated Channing from 2018 to 2020 with a few breaks along the road.

The American actor is best known for his role in boxhit smash Magic Mike and has a reported net worth of £65 million.

Max Pham Nguyen

One of Jessie’s most recent relationships was with Max - a professional dancer from Los Angeles.

The dancer has worked with Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande and Rosalia.