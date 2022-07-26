The nominations for the Mercury Prize 2022 have been announced, with British stars Harry Styles and Sam Fender amongst the nominees for one of the most prestigious prizes in music.
The Mercury Prize, which will celebrate its 30th year in 2022, is awarded to the artist with the best album of the year.
All of the 12 shortlisted artists will receive a specially commissioned Album of the Year trophy, with the overall winner receiving a cash prize of £25,000.
The Mercury’s official website states : “The main objectives of the prize are to recognise and celebrate artistic achievement, provide a snapshot of the year in music and to help introduce new albums from a range of music genres to a wider audience.”
Last year saw Arlo Parks triumph with their debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Mercury Prize.
Who are the nominees for this years Mercury Prize 2022
The full shortlist for the Mercury Prize 2022 was announced on Tuesday 26 July 2022. Included on the list was:
- Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor
- Gwenno - Tresor
- Harry Styles - Harry’s House
- Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear The Heart
- Joy Crookes - Skin
- Kojey Radical - Reason To Smile
- Little Simz - Sometimes I might be Introvert
- Nova Twins - Supernova
- Self- Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure
- Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
- Yard Act - The Overload
When will the Mercury Prize 2022 awards ceremony take place?
The award show for the Mercury Prize will take place on Thursday 8 September 2022. During the ceremony there will be a performance from all 12 of the nominated acts.
Where will the Mercury Prize 2022 awards show be held?
The Mercury Prize 2022 awards show for the event will take place at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. The venue, which first opened in 1932, has a capacity of around 3,300.
Who will judge the Mercury Prize 2022 awards show?
The 2022 judging panel will include musicians Anna Calvi, Annie MacManus, Lanterns On The Lakes’s Hazel Wilde, Loyle Carner and Jamie Callum.
Previous Mercury Prize 2022 winners
Here is a full list of previous artists to have won the Mercury Prize since it began in 1992:
2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
2020: Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
2019: Dave - Psychodrama
2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A LifeWinner
2017: Sampha - Process
2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa
2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now
2014: Young Fathers - Dead
2013: James Blake - Overgrown
2012: Alt-JAn- Awesome Wave
2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
2010: The xx - xx
2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy
2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen
2007: Klaxons - Myth of the Near Future
2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not
2005: Antony and the Johnsons - I Am a Bird Now
2004: Franz Ferdinand- Franz Ferdinand
2003: Dizzie Rascal - Boy in Da Corner
2002: Ms. Dynamite - A Little Deeper
2001: PJ Harvey - Stories from the City, Stories from the SeaWinner
2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour of the Bewilderbeast
1999: Talvin Singh - OK
1998: Gomez - Bring it On
1997: Roni Size/Reprazent - New Forms
1996: Pulp - Different Class
1995: Portishead - Dummy
1994: Mr People - Elegant Slumming
1993: Suede - Suede
1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica