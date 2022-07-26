The Mercury Prize will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2022

The nominations for the Mercury Prize 2022 have been announced, with British stars Harry Styles and Sam Fender amongst the nominees for one of the most prestigious prizes in music.

The Mercury Prize, which will celebrate its 30th year in 2022, is awarded to the artist with the best album of the year.

All of the 12 shortlisted artists will receive a specially commissioned Album of the Year trophy, with the overall winner receiving a cash prize of £25,000.

The Mercury’s official website states : “The main objectives of the prize are to recognise and celebrate artistic achievement, provide a snapshot of the year in music and to help introduce new albums from a range of music genres to a wider audience.”

Last year saw Arlo Parks triumph with their debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Mercury Prize.

Sam Fender’s album Seventeen Going Under will be aiming to win the prestigious prize. (Getty Images)

Who are the nominees for this years Mercury Prize 2022

The full shortlist for the Mercury Prize 2022 was announced on Tuesday 26 July 2022. Included on the list was:

Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor

Gwenno - Tresor

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes - Skin

Kojey Radical - Reason To Smile

Little Simz - Sometimes I might be Introvert

Nova Twins - Supernova

Self- Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yard Act - The Overload

When will the Mercury Prize 2022 awards ceremony take place?

The award show for the Mercury Prize will take place on Thursday 8 September 2022. During the ceremony there will be a performance from all 12 of the nominated acts.

Where will the Mercury Prize 2022 awards show be held?

The Mercury Prize 2022 awards show for the event will take place at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. The venue, which first opened in 1932, has a capacity of around 3,300.

Who will judge the Mercury Prize 2022 awards show?

The 2022 judging panel will include musicians Anna Calvi, Annie MacManus, Lanterns On The Lakes’s Hazel Wilde, Loyle Carner and Jamie Callum.

Previous Mercury Prize 2022 winners

Arctic Monkeys won the Mercury Prize in 2006.(Getty Images)

Here is a full list of previous artists to have won the Mercury Prize since it began in 1992:

2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

2020: Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

2019: Dave - Psychodrama

2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A LifeWinner

2017: Sampha - Process

2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa

2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now

2014: Young Fathers - Dead

2013: James Blake - Overgrown

2012: Alt-JAn- Awesome Wave

2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake

2010: The xx - xx

2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy

2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen

2007: Klaxons - Myth of the Near Future

2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not

2005: Antony and the Johnsons - I Am a Bird Now

2004: Franz Ferdinand- Franz Ferdinand

2003: Dizzie Rascal - Boy in Da Corner

2002: Ms. Dynamite - A Little Deeper

2001: PJ Harvey - Stories from the City, Stories from the SeaWinner

2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour of the Bewilderbeast

1999: Talvin Singh - OK

1998: Gomez - Bring it On

1997: Roni Size/Reprazent - New Forms

1996: Pulp - Different Class

1995: Portishead - Dummy

1994: Mr People - Elegant Slumming

1993: Suede - Suede