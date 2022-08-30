The Sheffield rock band are set to release their new album The Car in October 2022

Arctic Monkeys are back with their first single in four years.

The Sheffield rock band, who are fronted by Alex Turner, headlined at Reading and Leeds festival this summer ahead of the release of their new album The Car.

Their latest single There’d Better Be A Mirrorball has been released and will offer a glimpse of what is to come in their seventh album.

The Car will be released in October 2022 (Getty Images)

When is Arctic Monkeys’ new album out?

The Car is expected to be released in the UK on Friday 21 October 2022 via Domino Recording Company.

The Car comes four years after the Sheffielders released the jazz-tingled album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino in May 2018.

How to listen to Arctic Monkeys’ new song

The new Arctic Monkeys song There’d Better Be A Mirrorball is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. It was released at midnight on 30 August 2022.

Reviews for the new Arctic Monkeys song

The new Arctic Monkeys song There’d Better Be A Mirrorball has received excellent reviews since its release.

Jordan Basset from NME gave the new single a perfect five star rating. He described the new song as giving a romantic taste of their upcoming seventh album.

Basset said: “The headlights are on full beam as the Sheffield innovators cruise confidently into the future.”

Shaad D’Souza from The Guardian also rated the new song a favourable four stars out of five. He described the new song as a return to more accessible lyricism post Tranquillity Base and has described the new song as one of the most clear cut breakup songs that Turner has written in years.

What can we expect from the Arctic Monkeys new album?

The Arctic Monkeys released their first album in 2006 (Getty Images)

Arctic Monkeys’ last album Tranquilty Base Hotel & Casino was one which divided the opinion of Arctic Monkeys fans throughout the country. Some fans saw the dramatic turn for the cosmic as an artistic masterpiece, whereas other fans who were more accustomed to the riff heavy work of earlier albums felt alienated by the latest album.

Alex Turner has promised fans that sci-fi is off the table and that the latest album will be back to earth. However, it seems unlikely that we will see a return to the old style of Arctic Monkeys that we saw in their early albums.

The AM drummer Matt Helders says that the next Arctic Monkeys album will be written in a similar vein to Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Helders said: “It’s never gonna be like R U Mine? and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff. But there are riffs in there and it’s a bit more up-tempo.”

What was the Arctic Monkeys setlist for Reading and Leeds festival?

At both Reading and Leeds festivals, fans were treated to a brand new song from the new Arctic Monkeys album titled I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.

Here is the setlist from Arctic Monkeys’ performance at Reading and Leeds festivals

Do I Wanna Know

Brianstorm

Snap Out Of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

That’s Where You’re Wrong

Potion Approaching

The View From The Afternoon

Cornerstone

Pretty Visitors

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Why’d You Only Call Me When Your High?

I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

Do Me A Favour

From The Ritz To The Rubble

I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor

Knee Socks

505

Encore

One Point Perspective

Arabella

R U Mine?

What are the lyrics to There’d Better Be A Mirrorball?

Don’t get emotional, that ain’t like you

That’s nothing new

I know I promised this is what I wouldn’t do

Somehow giving it the old romantic fool

Seems to better suit the mood

So if you wanna walk me to the car

You oughta know I’ll have a heavy heart

So can we please be absolutely sure

You’re getting cynical and that won’t do

Darling, if I were you

And how’s that insatiable appetite?

For the moment whеn you look them in the eyеs

And say, "Baby, it’s been nice

So do you wanna walk me to the car?

I’m sure to have a heavy heart

So can we please be absolutely sure

That there’s a mirrorball for me?