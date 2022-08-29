Arctic Monkeys: full setlist at Reading and Leeds Festival 2022, when is next tour, and new album release date
As well as playing a number of fan favourites, the Sheffield band performed a new song from their upcoming album, The Car, set to be released in October
After enjoying performances from the likes of The 1975, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and many more over the weekend, Sheffield band the Arctic Monkeys brought the 2022 Reading and Leeds Festivals to an end on Sunday (28 August) evening.
These are all the songs that the band played - plus the release date of their newest album, The Car, and when they’re next touring.
What did the Arctic Monkeys play?
Most Popular
After headlining the Reading Main Stage East on Saturday (27 August), the Arctic Monkeys closed out the Leeds Festival on Sunday (28 August) evening.
The full setlist for both performances went as follows:
- Do I Wanna Know?
- Brianstorm
- Snap Out Of It
- Crying Lightning
- Teddy Picker
- That’s Where You’re Wrong
- Potion Approaching
- Cornerstone
- The View From The Afternoon
- Pretty Visitors
- Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino
- Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?
- I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
- Do Me A Favour
- From The Ritz To The Rubble
- I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
- Knee Socks
- 505
For their encore, they played:
- One Point Perspective
- Arabella
- R U Mine?
Can I watch the performance anywhere?
Fans of the band can watch the Arctic Monkeys performance at Reading Leeds Festival on the BBC iPlayer.
The full gig is an hour long and is available to watch until 27 September, 30 days after being uploaded.
While some sets from the festivals were broadcast live on BBC One, the Arctic Monkey’s performance was not shown live.
BBC Radio 1 tweeted on Saturday: “At the artist’s request, we will not be able to bring you the Arctic Monkeys set live this evening.”
When is their next album out?
Earlier in August, the band announced that their new album, The Car, will arrive on Friday 21 October.
The 10 new tracks on the album consist of:
Side A
- There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
- I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am
- Sculptures Of Anything Goes
- Jet Skis On The Moat
- Body Paint
Side B
- The Car
- Big Ideas
- Hello You
- Mr Schwartz
- Perfect Sense
You can pre-order the album from the Arctic Monkeys official website, including in the form of a deluxe grey vinyl (£25), standard vinyl (£21), CD (£10), cassette (£9) and digital download (£8.99).
There are a number of different bundles you can buy as well, like The Car Complete Deluxe Bundle for £40, which includes:
- The Car 12 inch deluxe grey vinyl - spined sleeve with ‘tip-on’ mounted artwork gloss cover image
- The Car CD
- The Car cassette
- The Car air freshener
There are also two The Car t-shirts available, in white or black, for £30, a The Car hat for £20 and The Car keyring for £6.
When are they next touring?
While the Arctic Monkeys are currently touring across nine different countries, including Spain, Australia and the US, their performance at the Reading and Leeds Festivals over the weekend are their only UK dates that have been confirmed for the time being.
The full list goes:
- 1 September 2022, Cala Mijas Festival, Malaga, Spain
- 2 September 2022, Kalorama, Lisbon, Portugal
- 4 September 2022, Electric Picnic Festival, Stradbally, Ireland
- 16 September 2022, Life is Beautiful Festival, Las Vegas, NV
- 18 September 2022, Primavera Sound, Los Angeles, California
- 4 November 2022, Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- 5 November 2022, Primavera Sound, São Paulo, Brazil
- 8 November 2022, Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Curitiba, Brazil
- 10 November 2022, Kilk Fest, Asunción, Paraguay
- 12 November 2022, Primavera Sound, Santiago, Chile
- 13 November 2022, Primavera Sound, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 15 November 2022, Arena 1, Lima, Peru
- 17 November 2022, Coliseo Live, Bogota, Columbia
- 20 November 2022, Corona Capital Festival, Mexico City, Mexico
- 28 December 2022, Lost Paradise, Glenworth Valley, NSW
- 31 December 2022, Falls Festival, Birregurra, VIC
- 2 January 2023, Falls Festival, Byron Bay, NSW
- 4 and 5 January 2023, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, Australia
- 6 January 2023, Heaps Good Festival, Adelaide, Australia
- 8 January 2023, Falls Festival, Downtown Fremantle, WA
- 11 January 2023, Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD
- 14 January 2023, The Domain, Sydney, NSW