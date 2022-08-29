As well as playing a number of fan favourites, the Sheffield band performed a new song from their upcoming album, The Car, set to be released in October

These are all the songs that the band played - plus the release date of their newest album , The Car, and when they’re next touring.

What did the Arctic Monkeys play?

After headlining the Reading Main Stage East on Saturday (27 August), the Arctic Monkeys closed out the Leeds Festival on Sunday (28 August) evening.

The full setlist for both performances went as follows:

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out Of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

That’s Where You’re Wrong

Potion Approaching

Cornerstone

The View From The Afternoon

Pretty Visitors

Tranquillity Base Hotel + Casino

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

Do Me A Favour

From The Ritz To The Rubble

I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

Knee Socks

505

For their encore, they played:

One Point Perspective

Arabella

R U Mine?

Can I watch the performance anywhere?

Fans of the band can watch the Arctic Monkeys performance at Reading Leeds Festival on the BBC iPlayer .

The full gig is an hour long and is available to watch until 27 September, 30 days after being uploaded.

While some sets from the festivals were broadcast live on BBC One, the Arctic Monkey’s performance was not shown live.

BBC Radio 1 tweeted on Saturday: “At the artist’s request, we will not be able to bring you the Arctic Monkeys set live this evening.”

When is their next album out?

Earlier in August, the band announced that their new album, The Car, will arrive on Friday 21 October.

The 10 new tracks on the album consist of:

Side A

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball

I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am

Sculptures Of Anything Goes

Jet Skis On The Moat

Body Paint

Side B

The Car

Big Ideas

Hello You

Mr Schwartz

Perfect Sense

There are a number of different bundles you can buy as well, like The Car Complete Deluxe Bundle for £40 , which includes:

The Car 12 inch deluxe grey vinyl - spined sleeve with ‘tip-on’ mounted artwork gloss cover image

The Car CD

The Car cassette

The Car air freshener

When are they next touring?

While the Arctic Monkeys are currently touring across nine different countries, including Spain, Australia and the US, their performance at the Reading and Leeds Festivals over the weekend are their only UK dates that have been confirmed for the time being.

