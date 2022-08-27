Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Dave and more will headline Reading Festival in 2022

One of the UK’s biggest music festivals has begun and fans have flocked to it.

Reading Festival promises to be yet another huge weekend of live music.

Rage Against the Machine were forced to drop out before the festival “per medical guidance” after singer Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury but the iconic band were replaced by The 1975 on the bill.

Maneskin and Jack Harlow also both dropped out of the festival - and have been replacd by AJ Tracey and Charli XCX.

If you have a ticket or are thinking about going to Reading Festival, here is all you need to know:

When is Reading Festival?

It will take place over the final weekend of August, as is tradition.

Reading Festival runs from today (26 August) to Sunday (28 August).

Where is Reading Festival and what is the postcode?

The address for the festival is: Richfield Avenue, Reading RG1 8EQ.

You can arrive by public transport, including train.

It is advised that you don’t drive to Reading Festival - instead using public transport.

Who are the headliners for Reading Festival?

There will be six headline acts at this year’s festival, leaving you with some tough decisions to make at the end of each day.

The headliners are as follows:

Friday

Dave - Main Stage East

Megan Thee Stallion - Main Stage West

Saturday

Arctic Monkeys - Main Stage East

Bring Me The Horizon - Main Stage West

Sunday

The 1975 - Main Stage East

Halsey - Main Stage West

What is the full lineup for Reading Festival?

Friday

Main Stage East

Dave

Polo G

Little Simz

Circa Waves

Griff

Black Honey

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Main Stage West

Megan Thee Stallion

Glass Animals

All Time Low

Joy Crookes

Wallows

BBNO$

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Gorgon City

Biscits

Jaguar

Meg Ward

Nia Archives

Pinkpantheress

Bakar

Everyone You Know

Piri & Tommy

Joey Valence & Brae

Festival Republic stage

Fever 333

As it Is

Cleopatrick

Tigercub

Kid Kapichi

Scene Queen

Witch Fever

The Scratch

Beauty School Dropout

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

PA Salieu

Potter Payper

Knucks

Morrisson

Fumez the Engineer

Hazey

Jords

Sir Spyro

Queen Millz

Kasst X Ajfrmthe8

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Dan D’lion

Bilk

Priestgate

Dolores Forever

Caity Baser

Deadletter

Sisi

Flowerovlove

Honeyglaze

Courting

Saturday

Main Stage East

Arctic Monkeys

Wolf Alice

Fontaines D.C.

AJ Tracey

The Lathums

Dayglow

The Sherlocks

Main Stage West

Bring Me The Horizon

D Block-Europe

Enter Shikari

Poppy

De’Wayne

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Wilkinson

Sigma

A.M.C feat Phantom

Obskur

Tommy Farrow

Luude

AMA

Madison Beer

Tai Verdes

Police Car Collective

Gus Dapperton

Festival Republic Stage

Ho99o9

Carolesdaughter

Sueco

Cassyette

Kid Brunswick

Taipei Houston

The Skinner Brothers

Static Dress

Thumper

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Krept & Konan

Unknown T

JPEGMafia

French the Kid

Country Dons

DJ Target

Snow

Ojerime

Crystal Millz

Jbee

Nukuluk

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Alissic

Joesef

Christian Alexander

Grove

Bemz

Uninvited

Jazmine Flowers

Gabe Coulter

Corella

Sunday

Main Stage East

The 1975

Charli XCX

Run the Jewels

Pale Waves

Denzel Curry

Willow

Mallrat

Main Stage West

Halsey

Bastille

DMA’s

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bru-C

The K’s

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Hybrid Minds

Bou

Kanine

TS7 (Live)

The Stickmen Project

Ashnikko

100 Gecs

Gayle

Dylan

Sad Night Dynamite

Festival Republic Stage

Beabadoobee

Role Model

Stone

Chloe Moriondo

The Blinders

Crawlers

The Native

Daisy Brain

Abby Roberts

Brooke Combe

CVC

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Arrdee

Danny Brown

A1 X J1

LD

Comfy

M’Way

V.I.C

Mugun

Wes Nelson

Mnelia

Joe Unknown

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Miso Extra

Claudia Valentina

Anorak Patch

Lice

Panic Shack

Emby

Meduulla

Boy Bleach

Just Wondering

Can you get tickets for Reading Festival?

Tickets are SOLD OUT for Reading Festival 2022.

However you can get them from Ticketmaster’s verified resale option.

Is there a map of the festival ground?

A map for the festival site for 2022 has been released on Reading Festival’s website.

It includes all the stages, arena, campsites and more.

What is the alcohol policy?

You can bring alcohol for personal consumption into the campsite - only before 6pm on Sunday evening.

Alcohol in the possession of under 18’s should be confiscated.

What is the weather forecast?

The Met Office has issued a forecast for the weekend in Reading.

It is as follows:

Thursday - Heavy rain changing to cloudy - highs 22C, lows 15C

Friday - sunny intervals - highs 23C, lows 15C

Saturday - sunny intervals changing to light shows - highs 23C, lows 14C

Sunday - sunny changing to cloudy by nighttime - highs 23C, lows 14C

Where is the car park?

The White Car Park is situated in Mapledurham, next to the White campsite.

Green Car Park is situated in Kings Meadow. This is a short, FREE shuttle boat journey away from Green or Red Gate into the campsites.

Reading Festival says on its website: “We are recommending Broad Street Mall car park for anyone without a festival parking ticket.

“This car park cannot be booked in advance. Details of costs and numbers of spaces will be shared nearer the time.”

Where are the drop-off points?

On its website, the festival says there are numerous drop off/pick up points for the festival: