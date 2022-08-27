Reading Festival 2022: where is it, Saturday and Sunday lineup, weather, map, postcode
Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Dave and more will headline Reading Festival in 2022
One of the UK’s biggest music festivals has begun and fans have flocked to it.
Reading Festival promises to be yet another huge weekend of live music.
Rage Against the Machine were forced to drop out before the festival “per medical guidance” after singer Zack de la Rocha suffered a leg injury but the iconic band were replaced by The 1975 on the bill.
Maneskin and Jack Harlow also both dropped out of the festival - and have been replacd by AJ Tracey and Charli XCX.
If you have a ticket or are thinking about going to Reading Festival, here is all you need to know:
When is Reading Festival?
It will take place over the final weekend of August, as is tradition.
Reading Festival runs from today (26 August) to Sunday (28 August).
Where is Reading Festival and what is the postcode?
The address for the festival is: Richfield Avenue, Reading RG1 8EQ.
You can arrive by public transport, including train.
It is advised that you don’t drive to Reading Festival - instead using public transport.
Who are the headliners for Reading Festival?
There will be six headline acts at this year’s festival, leaving you with some tough decisions to make at the end of each day.
The headliners are as follows:
Friday
- Dave - Main Stage East
- Megan Thee Stallion - Main Stage West
Saturday
- Arctic Monkeys - Main Stage East
- Bring Me The Horizon - Main Stage West
Sunday
- The 1975 - Main Stage East
- Halsey - Main Stage West
What is the full lineup for Reading Festival?
Friday
Main Stage East
- Dave
- Polo G
- Little Simz
- Circa Waves
- Griff
- Black Honey
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Main Stage West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Glass Animals
- All Time Low
- Joy Crookes
- Wallows
- BBNO$
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Gorgon City
- Biscits
- Jaguar
- Meg Ward
- Nia Archives
- Pinkpantheress
- Bakar
- Everyone You Know
- Piri & Tommy
- Joey Valence & Brae
Festival Republic stage
- Fever 333
- As it Is
- Cleopatrick
- Tigercub
- Kid Kapichi
- Scene Queen
- Witch Fever
- The Scratch
- Beauty School Dropout
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
- PA Salieu
- Potter Payper
- Knucks
- Morrisson
- Fumez the Engineer
- Hazey
- Jords
- Sir Spyro
- Queen Millz
- Kasst X Ajfrmthe8
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- Dan D’lion
- Bilk
- Priestgate
- Dolores Forever
- Caity Baser
- Deadletter
- Sisi
- Flowerovlove
- Honeyglaze
- Courting
Saturday
Main Stage East
- Arctic Monkeys
- Wolf Alice
- Fontaines D.C.
- AJ Tracey
- The Lathums
- Dayglow
- The Sherlocks
Main Stage West
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D Block-Europe
- Enter Shikari
- Poppy
- De’Wayne
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Wilkinson
- Sigma
- A.M.C feat Phantom
- Obskur
- Tommy Farrow
- Luude
- AMA
- Madison Beer
- Tai Verdes
- Police Car Collective
- Gus Dapperton
Festival Republic Stage
- Ho99o9
- Carolesdaughter
- Sueco
- Cassyette
- Kid Brunswick
- Taipei Houston
- The Skinner Brothers
- Static Dress
- Thumper
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
- Krept & Konan
- Unknown T
- JPEGMafia
- French the Kid
- Country Dons
- DJ Target
- Snow
- Ojerime
- Crystal Millz
- Jbee
- Nukuluk
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- Alissic
- Joesef
- Christian Alexander
- Grove
- Bemz
- Uninvited
- Jazmine Flowers
- Gabe Coulter
- Corella
Sunday
Main Stage East
- The 1975
- Charli XCX
- Run the Jewels
- Pale Waves
- Denzel Curry
- Willow
- Mallrat
Main Stage West
- Halsey
- Bastille
- DMA’s
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Bru-C
- The K’s
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Hybrid Minds
- Bou
- Kanine
- TS7 (Live)
- The Stickmen Project
- Ashnikko
- 100 Gecs
- Gayle
- Dylan
- Sad Night Dynamite
Festival Republic Stage
- Beabadoobee
- Role Model
- Stone
- Chloe Moriondo
- The Blinders
- Crawlers
- The Native
- Daisy Brain
- Abby Roberts
- Brooke Combe
- CVC
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
- Arrdee
- Danny Brown
- A1 X J1
- LD
- Comfy
- M’Way
- V.I.C
- Mugun
- Wes Nelson
- Mnelia
- Joe Unknown
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- Miso Extra
- Claudia Valentina
- Anorak Patch
- Lice
- Panic Shack
- Emby
- Meduulla
- Boy Bleach
- Just Wondering
Can you get tickets for Reading Festival?
Tickets are SOLD OUT for Reading Festival 2022.
However you can get them from Ticketmaster’s verified resale option.
Is there a map of the festival ground?
A map for the festival site for 2022 has been released on Reading Festival’s website.
It includes all the stages, arena, campsites and more.
What is the alcohol policy?
You can bring alcohol for personal consumption into the campsite - only before 6pm on Sunday evening.
Alcohol in the possession of under 18’s should be confiscated.
What is the weather forecast?
The Met Office has issued a forecast for the weekend in Reading.
It is as follows:
- Thursday - Heavy rain changing to cloudy - highs 22C, lows 15C
- Friday - sunny intervals - highs 23C, lows 15C
- Saturday - sunny intervals changing to light shows - highs 23C, lows 14C
- Sunday - sunny changing to cloudy by nighttime - highs 23C, lows 14C
Where is the car park?
The White Car Park is situated in Mapledurham, next to the White campsite.
Green Car Park is situated in Kings Meadow. This is a short, FREE shuttle boat journey away from Green or Red Gate into the campsites.
Reading Festival says on its website: “We are recommending Broad Street Mall car park for anyone without a festival parking ticket.
“This car park cannot be booked in advance. Details of costs and numbers of spaces will be shared nearer the time.”
Where are the drop-off points?
On its website, the festival says there are numerous drop off/pick up points for the festival:
- Private hire taxis drop off/pick up on Cremyll Road, off Tessa Road
- Hackney carriages/black cabs drop off/pick up on Tessa Road
- Minibuses drop off/pick up point is at Kings Meadow car park
- Parents/friends drop off/pick up is at Hills Meadow car park
- From 6:00am -2:00pm on Monday 31st August, Hackney carriages/black cabs will also pick up from Thames Side Promenade (the road next to the Crowne Plaza Hotel).