How long is Reading and Leeds Festival on? When do festival finish in 2022 and lineup in full
The two festivals will feature performances from the likes of The Arctic Monkeys, The 1975 and All Time Low
The Reading and Leeds Festivals are some of the most highly anticipated events of the year for music lovers and festival goers in the UK.
This year, audiences are being treated to performances from the likes of The Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Glass Animals and many more.
This is everything you need to know about the Reading and Leeds Festivals.
Where and when is Reading and Leeds Festival on?
While called the Reading and Leeds Festival, they are actually two separate events, held in different venues depending on whether you’re in Reading or Leeds.
The Reading Festival is being held at Richfield Avenue, in Reading, and the Leeds Festival is held at Braham Park, situated between Leeds and Wetherby in West Yorkshire, England.
The two festivals kicked off on Friday 26 August, and both will run until Sunday 28 August.
What’s the weekend schedule like?
Both Reading and Leeds share the same lineup, however the acts perform on stage on different dates at the two festivals.
The weekend lineup for the festival goes as follows:
Main Stage East
Saturday at Leeds:
- Dave
- Polo G
- Little Simz
- Circa Waves
- Griff
- Black Honey
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:
- Arctic Monkeys
- Wolf Alice
- Fontaines D.C
- AJ Tracey
- The Lathums
- Dayglow
Sunday at Reading:
- The 1975
- Charli XCX
- Run the Jewels
- Pale Waves
- Denzel Curry
- Willow
- Mallrat
Main Stage West
Saturday at Leeds:
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Glass Animals
- All Time Low
- Joy Crookes
- Wallows
- BBNO$
Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D-Block Europe
- Enter Shikari
- Poppy
- De’Wayne
- The Sherlocks
Sunday at Reading:
- Halsey
- Bastille
- DMA’s
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Bru-C
- The K’s
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Saturday at Leeds:
- Gorgon City
- Biscuits
- Jaguar
- Meg Ward
- Nia Archives
- Pinkpanthress
- Bakar
- Everyone You Know
- Piri & Tommy
- Joey Valence & Brae
Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:
- Wilkinson
- Sigma
- A.M.C Ft Phantom
- Obskur
- Tommy Farrow
- Luude
- AMA
- Madison Beer
- Tai Verdes
- Gus Dapperton
- Police Car Collective
Sunday at Reading:
- Hybrid Minds
- Bou
- Kanine
- TS7
- The Stickmen Project
- Ashnikko
- 100 Gecs
- Gayle
- Dylan
- Sad Night Dynamite
Festival Republic Stage
Saturday at Leeds:
- Fever 333
- The Interrupters
- As It Is
- Cleopatrick
- Tigress
- Sick Joy
- Tigerclub
- Kid Kapichi
- Scene Queen
- Witch Fever
- The Scratch Beauty School Dropout
Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:
- HO9909
- Carolesdaughter
- Cassyette
- Sueco
- Kid Brunswick
- Taipei Houston
- The Skinner Brothers
- Static Dress
- Thumper
Sunday at Reading:
- Role Model
- Stone
- Chloe Moriondo
- The Blinders
- Beabadoobee
- Crawlers
- Courting
- The Native
- Daisy Brain
- Abby Roberts
- Brooke Combe
- CVC
BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage
Saturday at Leeds:
- Pa Salieu
- Potter Payper
- Knucks
- Morrisson
- Fumez the Engineer
- Hazey
- Jords
- Sir Spyro
- Queen Millz
- Kasst X AJFRMTHE8
Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:
- Krept & Konan
- Unknown T
- JPEGMAFIA
- Country Dons
- Switchotr
- DJ Target
- Ty Leone
- Ojerime
- French the Kid
- Crystal Mills
- JBee
- Nukuluk
Sunday at Reading:
- Arrdee
- Danny Brown
- A1 X J1
- Comfy
- M’way
- V.I.C
- Mugun
- Wes Nelson
- Mnelia
- Joe Unknown
BBC Music Introducing Stage
Saturday at Leeds:
- Dan D’Lion
- BILK
- Priestgate
- Dolores Forever
- Caity Baser
- Deadletter
- Sisi
- Flowerovlove
- Honeyglaze
Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:
- Uninvited
- Joesef
- Christian Alexander
- Grove Bemz
- Allisic
- Jazmine Flowers
- Gabe Coulter
- Corella
Sunday at Reading:
- Miso Extra
- Caludia Valentina
- Anorak Patch
- Lice
- Panic Shack
- Emby
- Meduulla
- Boy Bleach
- Just Wondering
The Alternative Stage
Saturday at Leeds:
- Mark Olver
- Youth Climate Coalition
- Mark Olver
- Andy Field
- Scott Bennett
- Jayde Adams
- GBemi Oladipo
- Abigail Carter-Simpson
- Reginald D Hunter
- Laura Smyth
- Ed Gamble
- Transgressive Late Night House Party: Intheorious
- Transgressive Late Night House Party: Legends of Rap vs Titans of Pop
Sunday at Leeds:
- Kelly Convey
- Sharon Wanjohi
- Munya Chawawa
- Lloyd Griffith
- The Comedy Store
- Ria Lina
- Tez Ilyas
- Joanne McNally
- Transgressive Late Night House Party: DJ Battle of the Bands - Legends of Rock and Indie
- Let’s Eat Grandma (live)
- Transgressive Late Night House Party: DJ Battle of the Bands - Legends of Rock and Indie
Saturday at Reading:
- Alexandra Haddow
- Elliot Steel
- Kelly Convey
- Munya Chawawa
- Alexandra Haddow
- Michael Odewale
- The Comedy Store
- Alexandra Haddow
- Marcus Brigstocke
- Ria Lina
- Russell Howard
- Shack vs Supa Dupa Fly DJs
Sunday at Reading:
- Sally Anne Hayward
- Kwajoe Tweneboa
- Sally Anne Hayward
- Becky Lucas
- Tom Cashman
- Sally Anne Hayward
- GBemi Oladipo
- Scott Bennett
- Sally Anne Hayward
- Abigail Simpson-Carter
- Ed Gamble
- Hot Dub Time Machine
- Buttoned Down Disco
BBC Radio 1 - Artist Photobooth
Saturday at Leeds:
- Joy Crookes
- BBNO$
- Potter Payper
- PA Salieu
Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:
- French the Kid
- The Sherlocks
- Dayglow
- The Lathums
- Madison Beer
Sunday at Reading:
- Pale Waves
- DMA’s
- Willow
- Chloe Moridondo
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Ashnikko
- A1 X J1
Casa Bacardi (Reading only)
Saturday:
- DJ Semtex
- DJ Q
- The Nightlark
- AMA
- Flava D
- Alcemist
- Royal T
- Jay Knox
- MTRNICA
Sunday:
- Notion
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Y U QT
- Mina
- Karen Myame KG
- DJ Polo
- The Nightlark
- Shower Harvey
LS23 (Leeds only)
Saturday:
- Punctual
- Meg Ward
- Ben Malone
Sunday:
- Sigma
- Luude
- AMA
- Millie Cotton
- Michael Walls
Anachronica (Leeds only)
- Gracielou
- Mixtress
- Jossy Mitsu
Sunday:
- Stretchy Dance Supply