How long is Reading and Leeds Festival on? When do festival finish in 2022 and lineup in full

The two festivals will feature performances from the likes of The Arctic Monkeys, The 1975 and All Time Low

By Rhona Shennan
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:40 am

The Reading and Leeds Festivals are some of the most highly anticipated events of the year for music lovers and festival goers in the UK.

This year, audiences are being treated to performances from the likes of The Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Glass Animals and many more.

This is everything you need to know about the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Where and when is Reading and Leeds Festival on?

While called the Reading and Leeds Festival, they are actually two separate events, held in different venues depending on whether you’re in Reading or Leeds.

Festival-goers attend Reading Festival in Reading, west of London, on August 27, 2021 (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Reading Festival is being held at Richfield Avenue, in Reading, and the Leeds Festival is held at Braham Park, situated between Leeds and Wetherby in West Yorkshire, England.

The two festivals kicked off on Friday 26 August, and both will run until Sunday 28 August.

What’s the weekend schedule like?

Both Reading and Leeds share the same lineup, however the acts perform on stage on different dates at the two festivals.

The weekend lineup for the festival goes as follows:

Main Stage East

Saturday at Leeds:

  • Dave
  • Polo G
  • Little Simz
  • Circa Waves
  • Griff
  • Black Honey
  • Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Little Simz performs during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Wolf Alice
  • Fontaines D.C
  • AJ Tracey
  • The Lathums
  • Dayglow

Sunday at Reading:

  • The 1975
  • Charli XCX
  • Run the Jewels
  • Pale Waves
  • Denzel Curry
  • Willow
  • Mallrat 
Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at St Jerome’s Laneway Festival on February 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)

Main Stage West

Saturday at Leeds:

  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Glass Animals
  • All Time Low
  • Joy Crookes
  • Wallows
  • BBNO$

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • D-Block Europe
  • Enter Shikari
  • Poppy
  • De’Wayne
  • The Sherlocks

Sunday at Reading:

  • Halsey
  • Bastille
  • DMA’s
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
  • Bru-C
  • The K’s 
Dan Smith of Bastille performs on stage during Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on December 05, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Saturday at Leeds:

  • Gorgon City
  • Biscuits
  • Jaguar
  • Meg Ward
  • Nia Archives
  • Pinkpanthress
  • Bakar
  • Everyone You Know
  • Piri & Tommy
  • Joey Valence & Brae

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

  • Wilkinson
  • Sigma
  • A.M.C Ft Phantom 
  • Obskur
  • Tommy Farrow
  • Luude
  • AMA
  • Madison Beer
  • Tai Verdes
  • Gus Dapperton
  • Police Car Collective

Sunday at Reading:

  • Hybrid Minds
  • Bou
  • Kanine
  • TS7 
  • The Stickmen Project
  • Ashnikko
  • 100 Gecs
  • Gayle
  • Dylan
  • Sad Night Dynamite
A fan soaks up the atmopshere during the Reading Festival 2012 at Richfield Avenue on August 26, 2012 in Reading, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Festival Republic Stage

Saturday at Leeds:

  • Fever 333
  • The Interrupters
  • As It Is
  • Cleopatrick
  • Tigress
  • Sick Joy
  • Tigerclub
  • Kid Kapichi
  • Scene Queen
  • Witch Fever
  • The Scratch Beauty School Dropout

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

  • HO9909
  • Carolesdaughter
  • Cassyette
  • Sueco
  • Kid Brunswick
  • Taipei Houston
  • The Skinner Brothers
  • Static Dress
  • Thumper

Sunday at Reading:

  • Role Model
  • Stone
  • Chloe Moriondo
  • The Blinders
  • Beabadoobee
  • Crawlers
  • Courting
  • The Native
  • Daisy Brain
  • Abby Roberts
  • Brooke Combe
  • CVC

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Saturday at Leeds:

  • Pa Salieu
  • Potter Payper
  • Knucks
  • Morrisson 
  • Fumez the Engineer
  • Hazey 
  • Jords
  • Sir Spyro
  • Queen Millz
  • Kasst X AJFRMTHE8
A music fan on Day Three during the Reading Festival 2012 at Richfield Avenue on August 26, 2012 in Reading, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

  • Krept & Konan
  • Unknown T
  • JPEGMAFIA
  • Country Dons
  • Switchotr
  • DJ Target
  • Ty Leone
  • Ojerime
  • French the Kid
  • Crystal Mills
  • JBee
  • Nukuluk

Sunday at Reading:

  • Arrdee
  • Danny Brown
  • A1 X J1
  • Comfy
  • M’way
  • V.I.C
  • Mugun
  • Wes Nelson
  • Mnelia
  • Joe Unknown

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Saturday at Leeds:

  • Dan D’Lion
  • BILK
  • Priestgate
  • Dolores Forever
  • Caity Baser
  • Deadletter
  • Sisi
  • Flowerovlove
  • Honeyglaze
A view of Day Two during the Reading Festival 2012 at Richfield Avenue on August 25, 2012 in Reading, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

  • Uninvited 
  • Joesef
  • Christian Alexander
  • Grove Bemz
  • Allisic
  • Jazmine Flowers
  • Gabe Coulter
  • Corella

Sunday at Reading:

  • Miso Extra
  • Caludia Valentina
  • Anorak Patch
  • Lice
  • Panic Shack
  • Emby
  • Meduulla 
  • Boy Bleach
  • Just Wondering 

The Alternative Stage

Saturday at Leeds:

  • Mark Olver
  • Youth Climate Coalition
  • Mark Olver
  • Andy Field
  • Scott Bennett
  • Jayde Adams
  • GBemi Oladipo
  • Abigail Carter-Simpson
  • Reginald D Hunter
  • Laura Smyth
  • Ed Gamble
  • Transgressive Late Night House Party: Intheorious
  • Transgressive Late Night House Party: Legends of Rap vs Titans of Pop
Reginald D. Hunter during Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace on July 24, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Sunday at Leeds:

  • Kelly Convey
  • Sharon Wanjohi
  • Munya Chawawa
  • Lloyd Griffith
  • The Comedy Store
  • Ria Lina
  • Tez Ilyas
  • Joanne McNally
  • Transgressive Late Night House Party: DJ Battle of the Bands - Legends of Rock and Indie
  • Let’s Eat Grandma (live)
  • Transgressive Late Night House Party: DJ Battle of the Bands - Legends of Rock and Indie

Saturday at Reading:

  • Alexandra Haddow
  • Elliot Steel
  • Kelly Convey
  • Munya Chawawa
  • Alexandra Haddow
  • Michael Odewale
  • The Comedy Store
  • Alexandra Haddow
  • Marcus Brigstocke
  • Ria Lina
  • Russell Howard
  • Shack vs Supa Dupa Fly DJs

Sunday at Reading:

  • Sally Anne Hayward
  • Kwajoe Tweneboa
  • Sally Anne Hayward
  • Becky Lucas
  • Tom Cashman
  • Sally Anne Hayward
  • GBemi Oladipo
  • Scott Bennett
  • Sally Anne Hayward
  • Abigail Simpson-Carter
  • Ed Gamble
  • Hot Dub Time Machine 
  • Buttoned Down Disco 

BBC Radio 1 - Artist Photobooth

Saturday at Leeds:

  • Joy Crookes
  • BBNO$
  • Potter Payper
  • PA Salieu
Joy Crookes performs on the Fender Next stage during the Great Escape Festival at Old Market on May 09, 2019 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for Fender Musical Instruments Corporation)

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

  • French the Kid
  • The Sherlocks
  • Dayglow
  • The Lathums
  • Madison Beer

Sunday at Reading:

  • Pale Waves
  • DMA’s
  • Willow
  • Chloe Moridondo
  • Bad Boy Chiller Crew
  • Ashnikko
  • A1 X J1

Casa Bacardi (Reading only)

Saturday:

  • DJ Semtex
  • DJ Q
  • The Nightlark
  • AMA
  • Flava D
  • Alcemist
  • Royal T
  • Jay Knox
  • MTRNICA

Sunday:

  • Notion
  • Interplanetary Criminal
  • Y U QT
  • Mina
  • Karen Myame KG
  • DJ Polo
  • The Nightlark
  • Shower Harvey

LS23 (Leeds only)

Saturday:

  • Punctual
  • Meg Ward
  • Ben Malone

Sunday:

  • Sigma
  • Luude
  • AMA
  • Millie Cotton
  • Michael Walls

Anachronica (Leeds only)

  • Gracielou
  • Mixtress
  • Jossy Mitsu

Sunday:

  • Stretchy Dance Supply 

You can find information regarding specific set times for both festivals on the respective Reading and Leeds Festival websites.

Music Festivals