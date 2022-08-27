The two festivals will feature performances from the likes of The Arctic Monkeys, The 1975 and All Time Low

The Reading and Leeds Festivals are some of the most highly anticipated events of the year for music lovers and festival goers in the UK.

This year, audiences are being treated to performances from the likes of The Arctic Monkeys , The 1975, Glass Animals and many more.

This is everything you need to know about the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

Where and when is Reading and Leeds Festival on?

While called the Reading and Leeds Festival, they are actually two separate events, held in different venues depending on whether you’re in Reading or Leeds.

Festival-goers attend Reading Festival in Reading, west of London, on August 27, 2021 (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Reading Festival is being held at Richfield Avenue, in Reading, and the Leeds Festival is held at Braham Park, situated between Leeds and Wetherby in West Yorkshire, England.

The two festivals kicked off on Friday 26 August, and both will run until Sunday 28 August.

What’s the weekend schedule like?

Both Reading and Leeds share the same lineup, however the acts perform on stage on different dates at the two festivals.

The weekend lineup for the festival goes as follows:

Main Stage East

Saturday at Leeds:

Dave

Polo G

Little Simz

Circa Waves

Griff

Black Honey

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Little Simz performs during The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

Arctic Monkeys

Wolf Alice

Fontaines D.C

AJ Tracey

The Lathums

Dayglow

Sunday at Reading:

The 1975

Charli XCX

Run the Jewels

Pale Waves

Denzel Curry

Willow

Mallrat

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at St Jerome’s Laneway Festival on February 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)

Main Stage West

Saturday at Leeds:

Megan Thee Stallion

Glass Animals

All Time Low

Joy Crookes

Wallows

BBNO$

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Enter Shikari

Poppy

De’Wayne

The Sherlocks

Sunday at Reading:

Halsey

Bastille

DMA’s

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Bru-C

The K’s

Dan Smith of Bastille performs on stage during Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on December 05, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Audacy)

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

Saturday at Leeds:

Gorgon City

Biscuits

Jaguar

Meg Ward

Nia Archives

Pinkpanthress

Bakar

Everyone You Know

Piri & Tommy

Joey Valence & Brae

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

Wilkinson

Sigma

A.M.C Ft Phantom

Obskur

Tommy Farrow

Luude

AMA

Madison Beer

Tai Verdes

Gus Dapperton

Police Car Collective

Sunday at Reading:

Hybrid Minds

Bou

Kanine

TS7

The Stickmen Project

Ashnikko

100 Gecs

Gayle

Dylan

Sad Night Dynamite

A fan soaks up the atmopshere during the Reading Festival 2012 at Richfield Avenue on August 26, 2012 in Reading, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Festival Republic Stage

Saturday at Leeds:

Fever 333

The Interrupters

As It Is

Cleopatrick

Tigress

Sick Joy

Tigerclub

Kid Kapichi

Scene Queen

Witch Fever

The Scratch Beauty School Dropout

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

HO9909

Carolesdaughter

Cassyette

Sueco

Kid Brunswick

Taipei Houston

The Skinner Brothers

Static Dress

Thumper

Sunday at Reading:

Role Model

Stone

Chloe Moriondo

The Blinders

Beabadoobee

Crawlers

Courting

The Native

Daisy Brain

Abby Roberts

Brooke Combe

CVC

BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage

Saturday at Leeds:

Pa Salieu

Potter Payper

Knucks

Morrisson

Fumez the Engineer

Hazey

Jords

Sir Spyro

Queen Millz

Kasst X AJFRMTHE8

A music fan on Day Three during the Reading Festival 2012 at Richfield Avenue on August 26, 2012 in Reading, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

Krept & Konan

Unknown T

JPEGMAFIA

Country Dons

Switchotr

DJ Target

Ty Leone

Ojerime

French the Kid

Crystal Mills

JBee

Nukuluk

Sunday at Reading:

Arrdee

Danny Brown

A1 X J1

Comfy

M’way

V.I.C

Mugun

Wes Nelson

Mnelia

Joe Unknown

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Saturday at Leeds:

Dan D’Lion

BILK

Priestgate

Dolores Forever

Caity Baser

Deadletter

Sisi

Flowerovlove

Honeyglaze

A view of Day Two during the Reading Festival 2012 at Richfield Avenue on August 25, 2012 in Reading, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

Uninvited

Joesef

Christian Alexander

Grove Bemz

Allisic

Jazmine Flowers

Gabe Coulter

Corella

Sunday at Reading:

Miso Extra

Caludia Valentina

Anorak Patch

Lice

Panic Shack

Emby

Meduulla

Boy Bleach

Just Wondering

The Alternative Stage

Saturday at Leeds:

Mark Olver

Youth Climate Coalition

Mark Olver

Andy Field

Scott Bennett

Jayde Adams

GBemi Oladipo

Abigail Carter-Simpson

Reginald D Hunter

Laura Smyth

Ed Gamble

Transgressive Late Night House Party: Intheorious

Transgressive Late Night House Party: Legends of Rap vs Titans of Pop

Reginald D. Hunter during Kaleidoscope Festival 2021 at Alexandra Palace on July 24, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Sunday at Leeds:

Kelly Convey

Sharon Wanjohi

Munya Chawawa

Lloyd Griffith

The Comedy Store

Ria Lina

Tez Ilyas

Joanne McNally

Transgressive Late Night House Party: DJ Battle of the Bands - Legends of Rock and Indie

Let’s Eat Grandma (live)

Transgressive Late Night House Party: DJ Battle of the Bands - Legends of Rock and Indie

Saturday at Reading:

Alexandra Haddow

Elliot Steel

Kelly Convey

Munya Chawawa

Alexandra Haddow

Michael Odewale

The Comedy Store

Alexandra Haddow

Marcus Brigstocke

Ria Lina

Russell Howard

Shack vs Supa Dupa Fly DJs

Sunday at Reading:

Sally Anne Hayward

Kwajoe Tweneboa

Sally Anne Hayward

Becky Lucas

Tom Cashman

Sally Anne Hayward

GBemi Oladipo

Scott Bennett

Sally Anne Hayward

Abigail Simpson-Carter

Ed Gamble

Hot Dub Time Machine

Buttoned Down Disco

BBC Radio 1 - Artist Photobooth

Saturday at Leeds:

Joy Crookes

BBNO$

Potter Payper

PA Salieu

Joy Crookes performs on the Fender Next stage during the Great Escape Festival at Old Market on May 09, 2019 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images for Fender Musical Instruments Corporation)

Saturday at Reading, Sunday at Leeds:

French the Kid

The Sherlocks

Dayglow

The Lathums

Madison Beer

Sunday at Reading:

Pale Waves

DMA’s

Willow

Chloe Moridondo

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Ashnikko

A1 X J1

Casa Bacardi (Reading only)

Saturday:

DJ Semtex

DJ Q

The Nightlark

AMA

Flava D

Alcemist

Royal T

Jay Knox

MTRNICA

Sunday:

Notion

Interplanetary Criminal

Y U QT

Mina

Karen Myame KG

DJ Polo

The Nightlark

Shower Harvey

LS23 (Leeds only)

Saturday:

Punctual

Meg Ward

Ben Malone

Sunday:

Sigma

Luude

AMA

Millie Cotton

Michael Walls

Anachronica (Leeds only)

Gracielou

Mixtress

Jossy Mitsu

Sunday:

Stretchy Dance Supply