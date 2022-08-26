Arctic Monkeys, The 1975 and Bring Me The Horizon are all set to headline this weekend

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds and Reading are two of the most iconic festivals in the UK.

Each year they attract tens of thousands of fans to see a host of headline acts and a number of up and coming prospects.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year is no exception and festival goers will be treated to an exciting lineup featuring some of the most well renowned bands and artists in the British music scene, such as The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Dave and Bring Me The Horizon.

The festival has coincided with The August Bank Holiday and tickets for both Reading and Leeds have sold out.

However, if you haven’t been fortunate enough to get a ticket, all is not lost as you can still watch and listen to all your favourite bands and artists from the comfort of your own home.

The Leeds and Reading Festivals have both sold out (Getty Images)

How can I watch Reading Festival on TV?

BBC One will show two performances from Reading’s main stage, including Dave’s headlining set from 11.50pm on Saturday 27 August and Arctic Monkeys’ set at 11.30pm on Sunday 28 August.

How can I watch Leeds festival on TV?

There will only be one televised performance of Leeds Festival with BBC Four set to air Dave’s headline act on Saturday 27 August from 10pm.

How can I live stream Reading and Leeds Festival?

There will be wider coverage of both festivals available to stream across the August Bank Holiday weekend on BBC iPlayer.

Through this service you are able to watch the festivals as they happen or catch up on them in your own time.

How can I listen to Reading and Leeds Festival on the radio?

Wider coverage of both festivals will be available on BBC Radio One. BBC Radio 1 Xtra will also provide exclusive interviews with the performers over the course of the weekend.

Who is headlining Reading and Leeds festival?

Reading

Friday 26 August

Megan Thee Stallion: 8.55pm - 9.55pm

Dave: 10pm - 11.30pm

Saturday 27 August

Bring Me The Horizon: 8.25pm - 9.40 pm

Arctic Monkeys: 9.50pm - 11.20pm

Sunday 28 August

Halsey: 8.25pm - 9.40pm

The 1975 : 9.50pm - 11.20 pm

Leeds

Friday 26 August

Halsey: 7.50pm - 9.05pm

The 1975: 9.20pm - 10.50pm

Saturday 27 August

Megan Thee Stallion: 8.20pm - 9.20pm

Dave: 9.30pm - 10.45pm

Sunday 28 August

Bring Me The Horizon: 7.50pm - 9.05pm