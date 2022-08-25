Will we see another heatwave on August Bank Holiday?

The August Bank Holiday is just around the corner.

This gives many people a break from work and an opportunity to spend a long weekend with their families and friends.

The UK has had three major heatwaves in 2022, the most recent took place between 11 and 14 August when temperatures soared up to around 34 degrees.

Recently the weather has been more unsettled and there has been a few spells of rain, following a spell of sustained heat, but what can we expect from the August Bank Holiday as the summer draws to a close?

When is the August Bank Holiday?

The August Bank Holiday will take place on Monday 29 August. It will be the last bank holiday of the summer and the next one will take place on Monday 26 December.

This bank holiday weekend will coincide with the Reading and Leeds festival and many festival goers will be hoping for dry conditions as they gear up to see big name acts such as the Arctic Monkeys.

What is the weather forecast for the August Bank Holiday?

Although the weather has cooled down in recent weeks the Met Office are predicting increased temperatures with the August Bank Holiday approaching.

Jim Dale, a meteorologist from the British Weather Services, has predicted that temperatures will again soar in some areas of the UK. High pressure is expected to dominate the bank holiday, blocking low pressure and rain from the Atlantic.

Here is a full guide to the weather over the weekend:

Friday 26 August: After wet and muggy spells on Wednesday and Thursday. It is expected that we will see the weather clear up on Friday with dry and sunny spells throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to peak at around 23 degrees in most parts of the UK.

Saturday 27 August: With the bank holiday weekend in full swing we can expect a similar story on Saturday with the weather being sunny and dry across the country. Temperatures will again peak at around 23 degrees but it will be cooler on evenings with lows of around 11 degrees.

Sunday 28 August: There will be sunny intervals and a light breeze during the day. Temperatures in some areas of the country could reach 28 degrees.

Monday 29 August: On bank holiday monday temperatures are expected to remain quite high at around 25 degrees, there will be widespread sunshine and showers throughout the UK but any rain is expected to be short lived.

Will we see another heatwave in the UK?

While the August Bank Holiday is expected to see good spells of weather, it is unlikely that we will see a heatwave that matches those we have seen earlier in the year.

The Met Office states that the number of daylight hours are gradually starting to decrease, meaning the position of the sun is less powerful than what we have seen earlier in the year.

In July, the temperature reached an all time high in England, Scotland and Wales. Temperatures soared up to over 40 degrees in Lincolnshire on July 19.