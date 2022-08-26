Arctic Monkeys will headline Reading and Leeds Festival this weekend

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arctic Monkeys will be headlining both Reading and Leeds Festivals this weekend.

The band surprised fans at their Zurich Openair festival this week by dropping a new song into their setlist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield band played a song titled I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am into their set which was caught on camera by many in the crowd.

It has sparked excitement among the Arctic Monkeys’ fanbase ahead of their headline slots at Leeds and Reading festivals this Bank Holiday weekend.

Here’s a look at what songs Alex Turner and Co have been performing during their concerts in Turkey, Bulgaria, Croatia and Czech Republic before coming back to the UK.

Arctic Monkeys 2022 tour setlist

The Arctic Monkeys made their huge return to the stage on Tuesday 9 August 2022.

They played the first of two back-to-back shows at the Zorlu Center PSM in Istanbul, Turkey.

Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs they played on 9 August:

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

Potion Approaching (First time live since 2011)

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino(Extended Intro)

Arabella (War Pigs ending)

Fireside (Different arrangement)

Pretty Visitors

Library Pictures

Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair

The View From the Afternoon

Do Me a Favour

One Point Perspective

One for the Road

505

Encore

Cornerstone

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?

The setlist for the second Turkey show was as follows;

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

Potion Approaching

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino (Extended intro)

Arabella (War Pigs ending)

Pretty Visitors

Fireside (Different arrangement)

Cornerstone

The View From the Afternoon

Do Me a Favour (with “This Charming Man” snippet)

One Point Perspective

Knee Socks

505

Encore

No. 1 Party Anthem

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs (Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)

Arctic Monkeys played the following set at Port of Burgas in Burgas, Bulgaria on Friday (12 August).

Do I Wanna Know?

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

Potion Approaching

Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Arabella

Pretty Visitors

One for the Road

The View From the Afternoon

Do Me a Favour

One Point Perspective

Knee Socks

Cornerstone

505

Encore

No. 1 Party Anthem

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor (with "Fell In Love With a Girl" intro)

R U Mine?

What is the new Arctic Monkeys song like?

The new song I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am has been described as a continuation of the sound embraced in the band’s last album Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino.

But don’t just take our word for it, here it is:

When are Arctic Monkeys playing in the UK?

Arctic Monkeys will be headlining Reading & Leeds Festival this year.

The band will headline Saturday 27 August at Reading Festival.

Then, Arctic Monkeys will then bring the curtain down on Leeds Festival by headlining Sunday 28 August.

What time is Arctic Monkeys sets at Reading and Leeds Festival?

The band will play at the following times this weeked:

Reading Festival - 27 August - 9.50pm, Main Stage East

Leeds Festival - 28 August - 9.20pm, Main Stage East

Can you get tickets?

Tickets for Reading Festival are sold out - but you can get them from Ticketmaster’s resale options.

Weekend tickets are sold out for Leeds Festival and you can get day tickets for Friday and Saturday at the festival.

Ticketmaster has resale options for Leeds Festival.

Where can you see Arctic Monkeys in 2022 and 2023?

The band are playing the following tour dates through the rest of the year: