The Scottish singer apparently received a minor reprimand after reportedly uttering a swear word during his headline performance at the Radio 1 Big Weekend

Lewis Capaldi has reportedly been given a slap on his wrist after it appeared he swore during the Radio 1 Big Weekend, as the festival came to an end. The 26-year-old singer enthralled fans during his headline show in Dundee, Scotland. However, the BBC apparently told the musician off for swearing in between songs.

Fans took to Twitter to complain about the response, with one person saying: “Lewis Capaldi at #BigWeekend is bloody brilliant! BBC telling him to stop swearing. Great to see the set live on BBC iPlayer”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another person added: “Can’t wait to watch @NiallOfficial and see @LewisCapaldi get cut off due to swearing later.”

Speaking ahead of the event, Capaldi said: “I’m very excited to be playing in Dundee for Big Weekend, I never managed to get tickets last time so I’m very excited to be able to come along and enjoy it as well as playing.”

Camperdown Park in Dundee, Scotland played host to Radio 1’s flagship live music event, with over 80,000 music fans said to have attended the three-day festival. Capaldi was joined by Wet Leg and Niall Horan as the Sunday headline acts. The festival was originally set to go to Dundee in 2020 but due to the Covid-19 Pandemic it was unable to go ahead. The 1975 and The Jonas Brothers headlined on Saturday, with appearances from ArrDee, Jess Glynne, Joel Corry, Mimi Webb and Tom Grenna.

It is not the first time Capaldi has gotten in trouble with the broadcaster, as the cheeky singer made a crude comment whilst being interviewed by breakfast TV presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt. At the tail end of the interview, Capaldi and Stayt were complimenting one another on each other's hair, which led to Munchetty asking if the duo would “like a room.” Not properly hearing what she said, he crassly responded “I thought you said ‘rim.’”

The 1975 and Lewis Capaldi were among the acts to play at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee. (PA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Capaldi has recently come out to say he may be forced to give up music if his mental health deteriorates. The Scottish singer-songwriter released his second album on 19 May titled Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent following the debut of a one-off Netflix film documenting his rise to fame and personal struggles. He told Rebecca Judd on her Apple Music show that his mental health issues were a “direct symptom” of his job.

“I still haven’t quite got there, but it’s interesting that this thing that you love to do and you’ve always wanted to do becomes something that causes you such distress, but such is the modern world.”