Lewis Capaldi invited a lucky fan on stage for a surprise duet when he performed an intimate gig on Wednesday (24 May) at the Marble Factory in Bristol.

Yasmine Kabbara-Dolby, 17, had taken in a banner to the concert asking to sing with the international star and to the audience’s surprise, he agreed. She joined him on stage to perform Someone You Loved and received a hug at the end of the session.

The Scottish musician has played two sell-out shows at The Marble Factory to promote his new album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, which is predicted to be number one by Friday and one of the best selling albums of 2023.

During the concert, which is one of few low key appearances for Capaldi before his tours and major summer festivals such as Glastonbury and Reading, he played three songs and took part in a Q&A session. As well as Someone You Loved, he also sang Wish You The Best and The Pretender.

Lewis Capaldi is joined by a fan to perform Someone You Loved at Bristol’s Marble Factory (photo: Bella Taylor)

Our sister title BristolWorld reports that many fans were emotional at seeing him in such close range, and that he talked about his new album, his parents and the time he kissed Harry Styles. He also talked about his mental health and his Tourette’s Syndrome. At the end of the show, Capaldi told fans: ‘You mean the world to me and even though I’ve enjoyed big success with the albums, I don’t take it for granted’.

When is Lewis Capaldi on tour?

Capaldi did a number of intimate concerts which took place from 19- 24 May. These were:

Friday 19 May - Kingston, PRYZM Launch Event

Saturday 20 May - Dundee, Fat Sam's

Sunday 21 May - Glasgow, SWG3

Monday 22 May - Nottingham, The Level

Wednesday 24 May - Bristol, Marble Factory

Although Capaldi has finished his intimate gig across the UK, his next tour dates are: