Lewis Capaldi's new cheesy pizza can be picked up for just £4 - and it’s worth every penny

Pizza has definitely become a staple in our diets. Although many people remark that pizza cooked and consumed in a family-run restaurant on the side of a canal in Italy is perhaps the best you’ll ever have - frozen pizza probably features a lot more in our lives than we care to admit.

Now ten years after the creation of the Pizza Underground, a band featuring Macaulay Culkin singing about pizza, Lewis Capaldi has released a brand new pizza range - just after he made waves with his latest music video causing people to film themselves crying on TikTok.

Why has he created a pizza range? I’m not sure - but I did try it. The range consists of exactly two pizza’s; Lewis Capaldi's Pizza the Big Sexy Meaty One and the one I tried, Lewis Capaldi's Pizza The Big Sexy Cheesy One.

The meat pizza includes toppings of mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, cooked pork, cooked bacon and hot pepperoni sausage nduja style and takes around 16 minutes to cook - according to the box. The cheese version, however, contains five different types of cheese, and although it is just cheese listed in the ingredients, it doesn’t specify that it is suitable for vegetarians - so I would just be weary.

I picked up the eye-catching yellow box, featuring an animated Lewis Capaldi at the front. Usually £4, I got it for half the price from the frozen pizza aisle in my local Iceland for £2 as it was on a promotional discount.

Now to the actual product. The box recommends the pizza cooks best after being taken out of the freezer 15 minutes beforehand - so naturally I obliged. The dough was softer than normal frozen pizzas and the shape was oddly elliptical but more importantly, it looked good. It was larger than usual pizzas, roughly around 12 inches in diameter, with a thin crust featuring big plump edges.

Cheese-saturated the product and was as yellow as the box, containing Mozzarella, Ballycashel, Monterey Jack, Pecorine and Provolone. In fact, you can’t really see the tomato base underneath - a rarity in the world of frozen pizzas. With this pizza range, you do get what you pay for.

The back was simple - a sea of yellow with a few bits of black writing, featuring cooking directions and the ingredients. It recommended the product to be cooked at 200°C in a fan oven for 12-14 minutes. Whilst I tend to cook my pizza for a little longer - I did come back to the kitchen and check on it after 12 minutes. It was definitely undercooked. After 14 minutes, it looked no different, so in the end I ended up leaving it for 18 minutes before taking it out.

As frozen pizzas go - once cooked it looked amazing. The five types of cheese provided a rich and generous blanket rivalling that of a takeaway pizza, and the crust was an alluring golden brown.

After letting it cool for a few minutes, I took my first bite. Instantly, I could taste a glorious mix of cheese - where the combination was just right to provide a satisfying bite and have the flavour completely complementary, e whilst simultaneously notable. The sauce was an added bonus as it wasn’t too rich or tangy, it was subtle with an undernote of herbs that really amplified the flavour.

I’m not usually a fan of thin crust so I was a bit apprehensive to try it, however, after cooling, it retained a softness not ordinarily seen in hardened frozen pizzas. I found the plump parts a little chewy but it went fantastic with a garlic sauce. The crust is not stuffed with more cheese - but after that richness it really didn’t have to be.