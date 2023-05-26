For the curious.
What is the lineup for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend? Stage times for artists performing in Dundee on Friday

BBC Big Weekend will take place in Dundee in 2023

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

Thousands of music fans will be heading to Dundee for BBC's Radio 1 Big Weekend over the bank holiday.

The 1975, Jonas Brothers, Wet Leg and Lewis Capaldi are among the acts set to perform in the coming days. Tickets sold out within minutes of becoming available, the BBC confirmed.

The lineup for BBC's Big Weekend for 2023 was announced by presenters on Radio 1 earlier in the year. Greg James and Clara Amfo took turns to announce the artists performing on Main Stage and Future Sounds Stage earlier in the year.

Fans at home will be able to watch along on BBC iPlayer and listen on BBC Sounds app. But what are the timings - and the full lineup for each day?

What is the lineup and stage times for Big Weekend on Friday?

The first night of BBC's festival will take place on 26 May in Dundee. Clashfinder reports that the set times for the first day, but they are appoximate and subject to change:

Future Sounds Stage

  • 7pm - 7.50pm: Jamie XX
  • 7.50pm - 8.20pm: LF System
  • 8.20pm - 8.50pm: Jay G
  • 8.50pm - 9.20pm: Danny Howard
  • 9.20pm - 9.50pm: Ben Helms
  • 9.50pm - 10.20pm: Denis Sulta
  • 10.25pm - 11.25pm: Pete Tong b2b Sarah Story

Dance Stage

The lineup was announced by Danny Howard and Greg James and the following acts will appear in alphabetical order:

  • AmyElle
  • Carly Wilford
  • D.O.D.
  • Hannah Laing
  • Hayley Zalassi
  • Melle Brown
  • salute
  • Schak

BBC Music Introducing Stage

In alphabetical order:

  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Boo
  • DAINTY
  • Jaguar B2B KILIMANJARO
  • Kintra
  • Phoebe I-H
  • TIBASKO
  • Van Damn

Who else will perform?

The lineup for the rest of the weekend has also been confirmed by the BBC.

Saturday, 27 May

Main Stage

  • 12.30pm - 1.10pm: Jonas Brothers
  • 1.40pm - 2.20pm: ArrDee
  • 2.50pm - 3.20pm: Mimi Webb
  • 4pm - 4.40pm: Tom Grennan
  • 5.30pm - 6pm: Joel Corry
  • 6.50pm - 7.30pm: Jess Glynne
  • 8.05pm - 8.35pm: Thirty Seconds To Mars
  • 9.15pm - 10.15pm: The 1975

Future Sounds Stage

  • 12.55pm - 1.25pm: The Snuts
  • 1.55pm - 2.25pm: Self Esteem
  • 2.55pm - 3.30pm: Romy
  • 4pm - 4.35pm: piri
  • 5.05pm - 5.40pm: Pale Waves
  • 6.10pm - 6.50pm: Headie One
  • 7.20pm - 8.05pm: FLO
  • 8.45pm - 9.45pm: Rudimental

BBC Music Introducing Stage

In alphabetical order:

  • Akemi Fox
  • ARXX
  • Bemz
  • Caity Baser
  • Chowerman
  • Sliime
  • Tom A. Smith
  • venbee

Sunday, 28 May

Main stage

  • 12.30pm - 1.15pm: Wet Leg
  • 1.45pm - 2.15pm: Zara Larsson
  • 2.50pm - 3.20pm: Nothing But Thieves
  • 3.55pm - 4.35pm: Anne-Marie
  • 5.10pm - 5.50pm: Becky Hill
  • 6.35pm - 7.10pm: Niall Horan
  • 7.50pm - 8.30pm: Royal Blood
  • 9.15pm - 10.15pm: Lewis Capaldi

Future Sounds Stage

  • 1.05pm - 1.35pm: Georgia
  • 2.05pm - 2.35pm: Cat Burns
  • 3.05pm - 3.45pm: Inhaler
  • 4.10pm - 4.50pm: Cassyette
  • 5.15pm - 5.45pm: Ashnikko
  • 6.20pm - 7pm: Arlo Parks
  • 7.30pm - 8.10pm: RAYE
  • 8.45pm - 9.45pm: Sub Focus

BBC Music Introducing Stage

In alphabetical order:

  • Aby Coulibaly
  • Brooke Combe
  • Gretel Hänlyn
  • Katie Gregson-MacLeod
  • Michael Aldag
  • Piers James
  • Rose Gray
  • Terra Kin
