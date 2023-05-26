For the curious.
How to watch BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend? Is it on TV and BBC iPlayer - and can you listen on BBC sounds

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend will take place in Dundee in 2023

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
4 minutes ago

Dundee is set to welcome the "incredible" BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend over the bank holiday.

The festival will see the likes of The 1975 and Lewis Capaldi perform for the crowds in the coming days. Tickets went on sale earlier this year and quickly sold out.

If you were unable to get your hands on tickets, you can still keep up with Radio 1's Big Weekend from home. BBC will provide live coverage across TV, iPlayer and radio.

Here is all you need to know:

How to watch BBC Big Weekend at home?

BBC has confirmed its plans for broadcasting the Radio 1 Big Weekend for viewers at home. If you missed out on tickets for the festival in Dundee, you can still follow the action along in the comfort of your own abode.

TV

The 1975's headline set on Saturday (27 May) will be broadcast live on BBC One, it is the only part of the festival to be broadcast on terestrial TV. The coverage will begin at 10.20pm and last for an hour until 11.20pm.

BBC iPlayer

While The 1975 is the only set being broadcast live on BBC terestrial TV, there will be extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer. Performances will be available to watch live on the service, which requires a TV licence to use, and highlights will be available via Radio 1's YouTube channel.

Can you listen to BBC Big Weekend on the radio?

Fans will be able to listen along to the festival on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Sounds throughout the weekend. Coverage will begin at 6pm on Friday (26 May) and then 11am on both Saturday and Sunday.

